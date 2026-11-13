David Butler II-Imagn Images

Rhamondre Stevenson is not staying on the sideline for long. The Patriots running back worked off to the side during a walkthrough in Germany on Thursday. This move signals a return much sooner than the initial knee injury reports suggested. Pats Pulpit noted his presence offers real optimism for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions.

He is expected to miss a couple of weeks after the injury in Week 9. He suffered the issue late in the third quarter of the 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Reports say the knee tendon problem near the back of his knee did not need surgery. Yet the media got the timeline wrong, according to Drake Maye. “I think that just speaks to, first off, the media not really knowing 100% what they’re talking about a lot of the time,” Maye said.

Teammates See The Grind

The locker room knows Stevenson wants to be back on the field. He is trying to help the team win a big one before the bye week arrives. Maye described him as a great player who can help the squad right now. “This is a time for players, a lot of the players on this team that are trying to get out there, play with their teammates and knowing that he’s a great player and can help us out,” Maye added.

Teammate DeMario Douglas sees the work ethic up close. He called Stevenson a dawg who refuses to quit. “I know some people that probably be like, ‘Man, I ain’t even going to try’, you but his situation, man, I be talking to him [and he’s] like, ‘I’m going to try. I’m going to do what I can do.’ He’s working, he’s getting better. So, when the time comes, I know he’s working to get better,” Douglas said.

Reality Check For Fantasy Owners

Optimism is high, but the medical reality remains tricky. According to RotoBaller, it would be quite shocking if Stevenson plays during Week 10. Fantasy managers must continue to anticipate that Stevenson will remain inactive this weekend. Should he fail to receive approval to play in Germany, Corey Kiner will replace him as New England’s primary back facing the Lions. The Patriots face the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 9:30 a.m. ET in Munich.