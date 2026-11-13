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The Boston Celtics just did something no one in franchise history has ever done. They swept a four-game road trip with a plus-86 point differential, the best mark the team has ever posted in such a span. This wasn’t just a lucky streak; it was a masterclass in resilience. The team erased a 22-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 98-93 on Wednesday night, improving their record to 10-2 overall, according to New Hampshire Union Leader.

Most teams would crumble after such a big hole. The Celtics did the opposite. They rallied to win their fifth straight game, showing a poise that goes beyond simple talent. Joe Mazzulla credited the whole group for the win. He noted that even the bench players who did not see court time provided a massive lift in energy.

The Big Man Steps Up

With Paul George out due to illness, the big man stepped into the starting role alongside Luka Garza. Queta finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks against the Raptors. He also showed an expanded shooting touch, hitting three 3-pointers this season, which is already a career high for him.

Derrick White praised Queta’s growth and impact on both ends of the floor. Queta agreed that the team feeds off each other’s energy. He noted that many players made energy plays that galvanize teammates and that feeding off each other is something the team needs to do more to get over the hump most nights.

Depth That Wins Games

This win was a full-team effort, not just a star-driven display. Mitchell Robinson was seen cheering on his teammates during the postgame scrum, offering high praise to White and Queta after the big man sealed the game with two free throws. The locker room vibe stayed high even after a flight delay, with players like Payton Pritchard and Ron Harper Jr. running the DJ duties for the postgame jam session.

The Celtics have now won 9 of their last 10 games, a stretch that includes a 7-1 run over eight games in 13 days. This depth and ability to win tight games show why they are playing 11 guys every night and leaning on such a deep roster to chase a title.