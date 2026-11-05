Drake Maye Wins AFC Offensive Player Of The Month Award

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Drake Maye’s name now appears on the trophy. The 24-year-old Patriots quarterback was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for the first time in his career on Thursday. This honor comes after a dominant stretch where Maye threw for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns in just four games. He also added 129 rushing yards and two scores on the ground to help the team climb the standings.

Maye posted a 67.2 percent completion rate and a massive 119.0 passer rating during October. He threw only two interceptions while leading the Patriots to a 3-1 record. According to Pats Pulpit, no other quarterback across the whole conference surpassed him in passer rating or touchdown passes before the month concluded.

A Historic Start for the Third Pick

This award puts Maye in rare company within New England history. He becomes just the third Patriots quarterback to ever win this specific monthly honor. Only Tom Brady, who won it 10 times, and Drew Bledsoe, who won it once, have more awards than he does. Maye arrived in the league as the third overall pick in the 2024 draft and has quickly proven he belongs with the all-time greats.

His performance included a historic single-game feat against the Chicago Bears. Maye became the youngest player ever to throw for at least 350 yards, four touchdowns, a 150-plus passer rating, and a rushing touchdown all in one game. He also earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week earlier in the month after a 29-26 upset win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Winning Through Adversity and Injury

Maye achieved these results while dealing with a thin receiving corps and a battered offensive line. Wide receiver A.J. Brown missed his third straight practice on Wednesday due to a knee issue, according to Audacy. Tight end Hunter Henry sat out practice as well after hurting his foot in the win over Miami. Maye completed 16 of 20 throws for 199 yards and three touchdowns against the Dolphins in his November season opener.

Head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear that the team expects results regardless of who is healthy. “You want to be a great quarterback in the National Football League, there’s not a whole lot of excuses. You go out there and you find ways to win for your football team,” he said.

TreVeyon Henderson has been absent for six days due to illness, while Romeo Doubs remains on injured reserve through at least Week 12. However, Maye showed full participation in practice on Wednesday despite a right-shoulder issue, per NESN.

Next Up: A Test Against Green Bay

The Patriots now face a 5-3 Green Bay Packers team at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are looking to secure a wild card spot in their respective conferences. The Packers have a dreadful running game that ranks last in yards per rush and EPA per rush, according to Yahoo Sports. They also rank 30th in yards before contact, which should play right into the hands of the Patriots defense.

At 7.6, Maye tops the league in completed air yards per completion, whereas Jordan Love from the Packers holds a narrow advantage in intended air yards. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET and is a true measuring stick for where the Patriots stand in the playoff race. If Maye can continue to find ways to win with a limited group of receivers, the rest of the AFC East will have to pay close attention.