Kindle Vildor Returns To Practice Squad For New England

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The New England Patriots wasted no time filling a roster hole. On Thursday, the team officially re-signed veteran cornerback Kindle Vildor to the 17-man practice squad. This move comes just days after the club released him from the active 53-man roster earlier in the week. Pats Pulpit reported that the 28-year-old returns to Foxborough to provide immediate depth for the upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers.

Vildor is a known quantity for this defense. He signed a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent back in March. Before this latest stint, he played 53 snaps on defense and another 32 on special teams. He has appeared in five games this fall, recording seven tackles and one forced fumble. His ability to step in immediately is exactly what a team needs when the schedule gets tight.

Depth Is the Only Thing That Matters Now

The Patriots have a crowded room at cornerback. Yet, the team still needed a body to fill the vacant spot left by safety Elliott Davison. Vildor is that body. He has started 27 games over his career and played in 85 NFL games total. That experience is worth more than a rookie who might struggle in the first quarter.

He earned the game ball after the 45-17 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders. He has one sack and two interceptions on his career ledger. He also has two forced fumbles. These are the kinds of small details that win close games.

Ready for Sunday in Foxborough

The Green Bay Packers arrive at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 8. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Patriots will need every available defensive back to handle the Packers’ passing attack. Vildor’s return ensures the team does not have to call up a player who has not seen game action in weeks. He can play right now.

Yahoo Sports noted that the team is not in a rush to make other moves. They have 21 days to decide on other players returning from injured reserve. But for the cornerback spot, the decision was made on Thursday. The practice squad is now full. Vildor joins Al’zillion Hamilton on the scout team. The team retained a veteran who knows the playbook. It also signals that the coaching staff values depth over keeping a roster spot open for a long shot. The Patriots added a piece that helps them prepare for the Packers.