Mike Vrabel Slams $138M Trade Rumors Over Barmore And Davis

Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike Vrabel says he has not told anyone that two of his biggest stars are up for grabs. Vrabel pushed back hard on Wednesday, Nov. 4, questioning where these stories even started. He called the rumors “drummed up” during a press conference; his team had earlier beaten the Miami Dolphins 24-19.

The speculation comes from Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer, who said New England has already held talks with other clubs. Breer told Boston.com that the team could move Barmore for a fourth-round pick. He also noted that the Patriots want to develop younger players and fix their money issues. This suggests the front office may try to trade members of their $138 million defensive duo before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Vrabel Denies the Talks

Vrabel did not rule out a trade entirely, but he made it clear he did not start the rumor mill. NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry shared the coach’s direct response on X. “I have not shared that information with anybody. This time of year, I think all these things get drummed up… I don’t know where a lot of these things come from,” Vrabel said. The coach appears annoyed that people think he is trading his own players without his permission.

The team sits at 5-3 after that win over Miami on Sunday, Nov. 1. They face the Green Bay Packers next on Sunday, Nov. 8, at Gillette Stadium. Six days remain until the trade window closes.

The Cost of Moving Stars

Breer indicated that Barmore is “very clearly available” for the right price. If the Patriots do decide to sell high, they might get a mid-round pick in return. However, losing a star like Barmore or Davis would hurt the defense right when they need to stop the run and cover big receivers. The team has 20 players on injured reserve this season, so depth is already thin.

Other outlets like the Boston Herald and Musket Fire have discussed what the team needs most. Some say they need a running back or an edge defender more than they need to trade away talent. The Patriots have three outside linebackers on their 53-man roster, which is a small number for a team trying to win. If they trade a key defender now, they might have to spend more draft capital to fill the hole later.

Vrabel’s comments on Wednesday suggest he wants to keep control of the narrative. He is waiting to see if the offers are worth giving up a player who knows the system. The clock is ticking down to Nov. 10, and the front office has to decide if a fourth-round pick is enough to lose a starter.