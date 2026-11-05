Patriots Trade Deadline: 5 Bold Moves Mike Vrabel Can Make

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The New England Patriots sit at 5-3 and are in the playoff hunt. They have not made a move yet, but the clock is ticking. The NFL trade deadline hits on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m. ET. Mike Vrabel and the front office must decide if they will buy or sell. The team just beat the Miami Dolphins 24-19 on Sunday, Nov. 1. Now they face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8. With injuries piling up, the roster needs help to stay alive in the race.

Per Audacy, the Patriots could make a splash by targeting elite running backs. Teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens might be ready to sell. The Colts have only two wins and have already traded star players. They could look to move Jonathan Taylor, a 27-year-old who has rushed for nearly 1,700 yards in his career. The Ravens are also struggling after losing quarterback Lamar Jackson. They might trade Derrick Henry, who has 707 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns this season. Both backs would give the Patriots a massive boost in the backfield.

Defensive Rumors and Reality

Reports from Sports Illustrated suggest the Patriots need an edge rusher. Rookie Gabe Jacas was a steal early on, but he went down with a knee issue against Miami. His injury leaves a hole in the pass rush. The team could look at YaYa Diaby from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Diaby is on his final rookie contract year, which might make him cheaper to acquire. He is a key part of the Bucs defense and fits the need for speed on the perimeter.

Some fans worry about losing current stars like Christian Barmore or Carlton Davis. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated noted that trading them could bring draft picks. However, head coach Mike Vrabel pushed back on the noise during his Wednesday presser. “I think sometimes national reports have the tendency to do that. I have not shared that information with anybody,” Vrabel said. He insists the team is focused on fixing mistakes from the last game, not shopping players.

How to Get Better Without Giving Up

The Patriots have options beyond big names. They can look at free agents or add depth without trading high picks. Vrabel acknowledged the need for improvement in every meeting. “I don’t know. There’s probably a bunch of ways we can make this team better,” Vrabel responded. He noted that coaching and execution matter just as much as new faces. “You know, coach better, execute better, whether that’s [adding] guys on the streets or — there’s multiple ways,” he added.

Vrabel wants to keep the locker room focused on the present. He knows there is only one week left to finalize any deals. “Right now, there’ll be another week before the trade deadline,” Vrabel said. The team heads to Munich next week, but the priority remains winning games now. Whether they bring in a veteran like Henry or sign a free agent, the goal is clear. The Patriots must act fast to help Drake Maye and the defense secure a spot in the postseason.