Robert Kraft Joins Final Five For 2027 Hall Of Fame Class

The most surprising fact about the 2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is not who made the cut, but how few owners are left standing with Robert Kraft. He is one of only five finalists in the Contributor category, a group that usually swells with former coaches and executives. The Hall announced this move on Wednesday, cutting the original field of 42 nominees down to this tight group of five. Kraft joins Ralph Hay, Virginia McCaskey, Doug Williams, and John Wooten in the race for the single spot available to this category.

Many fans assume the owner slot is a guaranteed win for anyone who kept a team for decades. The reality is much harsher for the 85-year-old New England chairman. The Contributor Subcommittee will meet virtually on November 17 to debate these finalists before picking just one candidate, according to New England Patriots. That lone winner then faces the full Selection Committee to decide the final Class of 2027 roster. Kraft has waited a long time for this moment since he bought the Patriots in 1994. His ownership run includes six Super Bowl titles and 11 conference championship games. The committee weighs service to the league equally with trophy counts.

Four Other Legends In The Mix

The competition spans nearly a century of football history. Ralph Hay owned the Canton Bulldogs from 1918 to 1922 and hosted the meeting that formed the NFL at his auto dealership. Virginia McCaskey ran the Chicago Bears from 1983 until she passed away in 2025 at the age of 102. Doug Williams achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first black quarterback to secure a Super Bowl victory and MVP recognition during the 1987 season. He has spent the last 13 years working in the front office for the Commanders franchise. John Wooten played nine seasons in the NFL before moving into scouting and player personnel roles across the league.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, an organization focused on expanding minority opportunities in coaching and front office roles, was later led by Wooten as chair. Each of these four candidates brings a unique claim to the gold jacket that Kraft cannot ignore. Hay built the league’s foundation, while McCaskey guided the Bears through an era of change. Williams broke a massive barrier for players, and Wooten fought for diversity behind the scenes. The subcommittee has to weigh these different types of impact against one another.

The Real Test Starts Now

Kraft’s path to Canton runs through a virtual meeting on November 17 where the subcommittee will discuss the finalists. Before Super Bowl LXI occurs, the complete Hall of Fame Selection Committee is anticipated to finalize the Class of 2027. The new class will be officially announced during the NFL Honors show in February. Enshrinement ceremonies will then happen next August in Canton, Ohio. Throughout his tenure, Kraft has acted as a vital participant on multiple influential NFL owners committees. For many years, he chaired the NFL’s Broadcast and Media Committees, playing a key role in transforming the league’s media operations into a global industry leader.

Individuals recognized in the Contributor category have impacted professional football through leadership, innovation, and service to the game instead of on-field performance. This distinction separates owners like Kraft from the players who dominated the field during his dynasty. Under his direction, the Patriots have emerged as one of the league’s top franchises both on and off the field. The decision on November 17 will determine if Kraft gets his name on the plaque or if another legend takes the spot. Fans will have to wait until February to see if the long wait for a long-time owner finally ends.