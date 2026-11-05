Gronkowski Tells Drake Maye To Stop Overthinking And Talk More

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Rob Gronkowski just dropped the single most important thing Drake Maye needs to hear right now. The future Hall of Famer said the quarterback must focus on talking to his teammates. This isn’t about arm strength or fancy footwork. It is about keeping everyone on the same page before the ball is snapped.

Maye has been solid this season with 1,983 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, but he needs to lock in on the little things. Gronkowski told reporters on the Up & Adams show that communication is the only thing that matters for a great quarterback. He wants Maye to stay in sync with his wide receivers and offensive line so the game feels easy.

The Real Work Happens in Practice

Gronkowski made it clear that talk is cheap unless it is backed by hard work. He told Maye to keep gaining trust but stressed that preparation is what actually builds that trust. You cannot fake it in the NFL. The former star said he would tell Maye to focus on how he practices during the week leading up to the game.

This advice comes at a perfect time for the Patriots. Their record stands at 5-3 following a 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins. They need to get better if they want to catch the Buffalo Bills in the division. Maye has a 67.1% completion rate, which is the seventh-highest in the league, but he needs to be flawless on the field.

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Brady Returns While Maye Focuses

Tom Brady is coming back to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to call the game for Fox Sports. Some fans might expect Maye to get nervous about seeing his idol in the booth. Maye shut that down immediately when asked about it.

Maye knows he has to handle his job while Brady handles his. The quarterback noted that he does not even talk to Brady during production because Brady is with the Raiders. He does not watch his own TV copies unless he spots a mistake that hurt the team. That level of focus is exactly what Gronkowski is asking for.

The Patriots need this mindset against a Green Bay defense that can disrupt passing games. “OT Marcus Bryant has been activated to the 53-man roster from IR. Patriots had an open spot,” Reiss wrote, according to Yahoo Sports. With Morgan Moses and other linemen dealing with injuries, having Bryant back is huge.

Maye also gets a boost from veteran wide receiver Mack Hollins returning to practice after a four-game absence. Hollins is smart and knows the system, which helps Maye stay calm. The quarterback praised Hollins as a classic Tar Heel who does things the right way. This veteran leadership is what Gronkowski wants Maye to surround himself with.

Gronkowski’s advice is simple but hard to execute. Every player must be positioned correctly on the field. Ensuring all calls are made while maintaining communication simplifies the game significantly. You don’t have to think.