Patriots Face Grueling Travel Schedule That No Other Team Endures

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The New England Patriots will travel more miles in their next four games than almost any other team, creating a logistical challenge as the season reaches its midpoint. While most squads stay close to home, New England must fly across the Atlantic to Germany before the month even ends.

Per Sports Illustrated, the schedule demands a trip to Munich to face the Detroit Lions after playing the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8 at Gillette Stadium. That international game adds thousands of miles to the roster’s travel log. The team then faces a return flight and a short turnaround before their next contest. This kind of travel fatigue can wreck a defense that relies on speed and sharp reactions.

Head coach Mike Vrabel knows the team cannot get distracted by the road miles or the trade deadline looming in the background. “We’re focused on trying to prepare for Green Bay and make the corrections from the game,” Vrabel said. He insists the routine stays the same despite the weird schedule. “This is business as normal here.”

Injury Woes Stack Up Before the Long Haul

Wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson sat out practice on Wednesday, Nov. 4 due to lingering issues. Brown has dealt with an ankle injury since Week 1 and a knee problem that has plagued him for years. Vrabel admitted the team’s health is a tightrope walk right now. “My concern is about trying to prepare for the Packers,” Vrabel said. “That’s really my only concern. … Certainly the health of the team is critical, but we have to make sure that the guys that are practicing are preparing for Green Bay.”

Running back Henderson missed time with an illness that Vrabel called serious. “It’s serious (enough) that he won’t be available today,” Vrabel said bluntly. Even with these setbacks, the team sees a silver lining with two veterans returning from injured reserve. Mack Hollins and Greg Van Roten began their 21-day practice windows on Wednesday. Hollins has been a reliable target when the offense needs a steady hand, catching six passes for 87 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this season.

The Packers are not sitting still either. Their injury report shows linebacker Micah Parsons practicing for the first time since tearing his ACL last season. He is listed as limited with a knee issue. Green Bay enters the matchup with a 5-3 record, but their wins have come against weaker teams. They need a legit victory to prove they belong with the top teams in the NFC.

Germany Changes the Game Plan

The Detroit Lions come in hot after beating the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings. Their offense is one of the most efficient in the league. The Patriots have leaned on their defense to create scoring chances, but the Lions’ speed could expose any travel-induced sluggishness. The matchup features two teams with very different styles. The Lions attack with a high-powered offense, while New England tries to force mistakes.

Vrabel wants his players ready to go regardless of the location. “We just want to get guys out there to practice,” he said. The focus remains on fixing the mistakes from the last win against Miami. The Patriots beat the Dolphins 24-19 on Sunday, Nov. 1, but the travel schedule ahead will demand a higher level of discipline.