Red Sox Must Move Yoshida Before Roster Gets Too Crowded

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Before the 2023 season, the Boston Red Sox secured Masataka Yoshida with a five-year, $90 million contract in an effort to strengthen their offense. That big splash has not turned into the steady production fans needed, and the team now faces a tough decision this winter. Yoshida has just one year left on his contract, and the window to move him is closing fast.

According to Sports Illustrated, the situation looks bleak for the Japanese star staying in Boston. The team paid him over $18 million per year, but he played in only 55 games in 2025 due to injuries. He appeared in 87 games in 2026 and showed promise when healthy, yet his season ended early again. The money left on the deal is now low enough that another team might actually take a chance on him.

The Roster Crowd Forces a Hard Choice

The Red Sox want to upgrade their lineup, and keeping Yoshida blocks that path. Boston Globe reporter Alex Speier discussed the outlook on the 310 to Left podcast on Tuesday. Speier made it clear that the organization is looking to make a move. “It feels like given the crowd of the 40-man roster and the desire to upgrade, it feels like it’s likelier than not that Yoshida is not back with the Red Sox … You wanna be able to aim higher,” Speier said.

Speier is a trusted voice who knows the inner workings of the front office. If he says a trade is more likely than a return, fans should believe it. The Red Sox tried a similar salary dump last year with Jordan Hicks to the Chicago White Sox. They can do the same with Yoshida now that less money is owed.

Trade Talks Are Already Heating Up

Other insiders agree that Yoshida’s time in Boston is coming to an end. MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo stated that the player “looks like a goner.” This matches the sentiment from Speier and suggests the front office has already decided to cut ties. The injuries and the inconsistent role have made him a liability rather than an asset.