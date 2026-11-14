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Missouri Tigers fans are not backing down from a brutal end to the regular season. The fanbase at Rock M Nation expects the team to go 2-1 in its final three games. This prediction would lift the Tigers to an 8-4 overall record. It matches last year’s finish but comes with a much harder path. The schedule includes a trip to face top-ranked Georgia, followed by home games against Kentucky and Oklahoma.

The team enters this stretch with a 6-3 record and a 3-3 mark in the SEC. The road to the College Football Playoff looks very narrow for Eli Drinkwitz’s squad. A loss to Georgia on Saturday would crush those slim hopes. Yet the fans still see a way to end the year strong.

Proving Grit Against Top Rivals

Tomorrow afternoon in Athens, No. 1 Georgia presents a daunting task for Missouri. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. CST on ABC. Even if the Tigers drop that contest, they still have two chances to build momentum. The home crowd in Columbia will be loud for the games against Kentucky and Oklahoma. Fans believe the team can survive the road test and bounce back at home. A win against either SEC rival would validate the 2-1 forecast.

Finishing 8-4 would show real progress given the strength of the schedule. The quarterback position also offers more stability than the year before. Last season, the Tigers finished with the same 8-4 record but faced a softer slate of opponents. This year, the competition is fierce throughout the conference. The fans know the margin for error is tiny. One mistake could ruin the final month.

Building on Recent Momentum

The baseball team just welcomed 10 new signees for the Class of 2027. Head coach Kerrick Jackson secured five elite in-state commitments. This class shows a clear plan to keep top talent within Missouri. The recruiting footprint also expands across the border and the Midwest. These additions give the Tigers depth for future seasons.

The women’s basketball team also found its rhythm recently with a 103-59 win over UT Martin. Abbey Schreacke scored 17 points and hit every corner shot she took. Grace Slaughter and McKenzie Mathurin also contributed 17 points each. Mathurin grabbed 11 rebounds to complete her first career double-double. Head coach Kellie Harper praised the team for adapting to a new press defense. The players found openings and played free during the rout.

Mizzou fans are betting on resilience as the regular season winds down. The prediction of a 2-1 finish is bold but grounded in the team’s recent history. The Tigers must now prove they can beat the best in the SEC. The final three games will decide if the season was a success. Missouri ends its season at home with matches versus No. 11 Kentucky and Oklahoma to finish strong.