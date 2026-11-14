Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) high-fives Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, ahead of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Kansas City Chiefs are rolling out a new weapon against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and the coaching staff is already singing the praises of their newest addition. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Josh Downs will see the field immediately, a move that signals a clear shift in how the offense plans to attack. The signing targets a player who can grasp complex schemes on the fly. The team made the deal before the trade deadline closed, swapping picks to land a receiver who fits the system perfectly.

Smart Players Get the Call

Reid has always valued high football IQ over raw speed alone, and he made that clear when discussing the acquisition. The coach stressed that while familiarity helps, the real requirement is the capacity to pick up plays while jumping into the middle of a season. Downs, a former third-round pick, has shown he fits this mold by working with the receivers just days after the trade.

The rookie from the 2023 draft class is expected to play a major role for the rest of the regular season. He will compete for snaps alongside veterans Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy during the upcoming matchup. For the Colts this year, he has recorded 33 catches, 354 yards, and one touchdown across nine games, demonstrating his ability to deliver when called upon. In 2024, while playing 14 games for Indianapolis, he recorded his best season with 72 receptions, 803 yards, and five touchdowns.

Mahomes Sees the Upside

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already on board with the plan, praising Downs for his sharp mind and professional approach. “I think you can tell just the intellect and how he’s able to pick stuff up and that he’s a professional, that he knows what he’s doing and he wants to come in and just compete and to have success, and he wants to win,” Mahomes said, according to Yahoo Sports. The quarterback also highlighted the receiver’s technical skills, noting that he runs routes really well. Mahomes noted that Downs positions the team effectively by running an early route that establishes a setup for a subsequent one.

Showing his versatility across the field, Downs worked with the receivers on Thursday and took some reps returning punts. This quick integration suggests the Chiefs believe he can handle multiple roles without slowing down the offense. The team gave up a fourth- and fifth-round pick to get him, while receiving a seventh-round pick and the player in return. The move was a last-minute deal that landed star pass-catcher Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts.

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET, the Atlanta Falcons will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10.