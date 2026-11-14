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The Kansas City Chiefs defense is not just surviving with its new look; it is actually getting better, according to Yahoo Sports. That is the clear message from NFL analyst Brian Baldinger, who watched the young group closely this week. He told Betway that he likes the work defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is doing with the fresh faces. The unit has a long way to go, but the early signs point up.

The Rookie Class Is Showing Up

Baldinger named specific players who are making life hard for opposing offenses right now. He pointed to R Mason Thomas, Peter Woods, and Mansoor Delane as the guys looking sharp on the field. Delane has recorded 27 total tackles, including 17 solo stops, along with an interception and five passes defended. Thomas has six combined tackles and a sack, while Woods has 13 total tackles and a half-sack.

Spagnuolo’s Plan Is Working

Baldinger observed that this blend of new and young players will cause the defense to improve in the second half of the season. The Chiefs added a lot of fresh talent from this year’s draft and the offseason free agency period. They needed to fix the unit after a rough stretch, and these rookies are filling the holes. The long-time broadcaster believes this improvement will help the team down the stretch as they chase a title.

While the defense rises, the team faces a tough road ahead on the schedule. The Chiefs will play their next game on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.