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Patrick Mahomes is ready to go. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice sessions before the team heads to Atlanta. This comes right after he led the Chiefs to a 35-12 blowout of the New York Jets on Sunday. The quarterback completed 23-of-31 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. That kind of efficiency keeps Kansas City in second place in the AFC West with a 6-2 record, per Yahoo Sports. The team needs this health boost to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive after missing the playoffs last year.

Family First On The Sidelines

He and his wife Brittany announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their fourth child. The NFL and other players sent well wishes on a joint Instagram post about the news. The league even shared a clip showing Mahomes talking to coaches about his kids. He explained the way he encouraged his son to listen to rap music. “I was saying that I finally got Bronze on some rap music a little bit,” Mahomes said. He explained that his son used to only listen to country music with his mom. Now the boy asks to play “Walkthrough” by Rich Homie Quan. “I’m like my pops now,” Mahomes said. The NFL captioned the post to say, “@patrickmahomes is one proud dad.”

Chasing A Winning Streak

The Chiefs need to build on their momentum immediately. On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons will host them at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A win there would push the team record to 7-2 and start another winning streak. The franchise aims to prove it is still a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They missed the playoffs last year, the first time since 2014. Mahomes is among the top quarterbacks currently playing in the NFL. His full participation on Wednesday shows the team is serious about fixing their season.