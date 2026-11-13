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Kenneth Walker III, the running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, missed Friday practice because of a sore groin, casting doubt on his availability for Sunday’s game. The team lacks a top rusher after an injury created a gap in the lineup. In his first season with the squad, Walker has accumulated 872 rushing yards, trailing the league lead by just eight yards. His per-game average of 109 yards leads the entire NFL, so his absence would be a major blow if he cannot play.

Reid Backs the Rookie

Head coach Andy Reid knows the pressure is on, yet he remains calm about the backup plan. Reid stated that the team will monitor Walker’s condition leading into Sunday, but he is not panicking about the loss of production. “He’s going to play anyway, whether Ken’s there or not,” Reid said regarding the game plan. The coach has total faith in the young players ready to step up if the starter cannot go. “Everybody has confidence in him,” Reid added when asked about the depth chart.

Rookie Emmett Johnson is the name on everyone’s lips if Walker sits out. Johnson is a fifth-round pick out of Nebraska who has already shown he can handle big touches. He has rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on just 26 carries this season. The rookie also secured 14 catches for 237 yards and another score, demonstrating he is a complete back. Should Walker be unable to play this weekend, Johnson stands ready to assume a larger workload.

Other Keys to the Game

The offense has other pieces moving into place for the trip to Atlanta. Wide receiver Josh Downs plans to participate days after being traded from Indianapolis. Just before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Chiefs acquired Downs from the Colts. Reid praised the new receiver’s quick learning curve, noting, “I thought he did a nice job for what we asked him to do, to digest everything in a couple days.”

Health concerns linger elsewhere, but the team expects wide receiver Xavier Worthy to be available after he left the previous game with a hamstring injury. The New Haven Register reports that the squad still lacks wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who sits on injured reserve because of a dislocated ankle. Reid called Downs a smart kid who knows how to play.

The Chiefs face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. According to the Associated Press, Walker has participated in one fewer game this year than the Atlanta Falcons running back, producing a distinctive statistic for the matchup. Walker has caught 22 balls for 172 yards and four touchdowns, showing his value as a receiver out of the backfield. The team will see how Walker’s sore groin holds up before making a final call on his status. “We’ll see. He’s not one to say something like that (without meaning it),” Reid said.