Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) warms up Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Kansas City Chiefs made a smart move by adding wide receiver Josh Downs before the trade deadline closed on Tuesday. The team sent a fourth-round and a fifth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts to secure the deal, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. Indianapolis also sent back a seventh-round pick as part of the swap. This trade addresses a massive need after injuries hit their receiving corps hard this season. Hamstring and knee problems have plagued Rashee Rice, whereas Xavier Worthy sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday’s victory against the Jets. Since enduring a severe ankle injury in October, Tyquan Thornton has remained sidelined.

A Fresh Start for a Frustrated Star

Downs was ready to leave Indianapolis after requesting a trade last month. The 25-year-old receiver appeared happy about the move to Kansas City. “I am beyond grateful and blessed for my time in Indy,” Downs wrote in a follow-up post on X. “Nothing but love For the Shoe.” A new addition to the Chiefs, who recorded 72 receptions for 803 yards and five touchdowns in his 2024 breakout season, is now available. Through nine games this season, Downs has accumulated 33 catches for 354 yards along with one touchdown. His arrival gives Patrick Mahomes a reliable target when the pocket collapses.

The team missed its chance to fix a roster that needs help. Trade speculation did not cause the Colts to release superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Kansas City, however, got the player they needed.