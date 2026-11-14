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Jerry Jones is not buying the story that DeMarvion Overshown did not know the rules. The Cowboys owner dismissed the linebacker’s excuse for running onto the field in street clothes during the win over the Indianapolis Colts. Jones told 105.3 The Fan that he thinks the veteran player knew exactly what he was doing. He pointed to Overshown’s long football career at Texas and with Dallas as proof that the rule is common knowledge.

A Clear Rule Ignored

The penalty happened in the fourth quarter after a big fumble recovery by the defense. To celebrate alongside his teammates, Overshown, inactive because of a hamstring injury, ran onto the field. Referee Clay Martin called the 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and described the player as a “non-uniformed player in blue sweats and a stocking cap.” Overshown later clarified he wore a gray knit hat, not a blue stocking cap, but the penalty stood. The Cowboys were ahead 20-17 at the time, but the infraction pushed their starting position back.

Overshown claimed he was caught up in the moment and only realized the error when teammate Dee Winters yelled at him. The owner believes a player with that much experience cannot claim ignorance of a basic league regulation.

Team Discipline Under Fire

Dallas committed 14 penalties in that victory, a number that includes Overshown’s costly error. Stephen Jones, the team’s executive vice president, called the performance “unacceptable” and “not a disciplined look.” He noted that the team simply needs to be better than that level of play.

Overshown has apologized to his teammates, coaches, and the fan base. He took full responsibility for the error and stated it would not happen again. “I apologized to the team (after the game). It can’t happen again. It won’t happen again,” Overshown added, according to Sports Illustrated. He also met privately with head coach Brian Schottenheimer to discuss the incident. The player insists the penalty was not a reflection of the coaching staff or the team culture, but rather a personal failure in awareness.

The Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium.