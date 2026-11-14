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The Dallas Mavericks hit a rough patch on Thursday night after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team dropped to a 7-5 record after the loss. The game proved that Dallas cannot win without a consistent third option next to Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving. The star duo managed just 22 points combined, a sharp drop from their 78-point explosion in the game before. This collapse happened because Minnesota focused all their energy on stopping those two, and the plan worked perfectly.

The Supporting Cast Failed Hard

The rest of the starting lineup could not step up when it mattered most. Those three players combined for only 20 points, leaving the offense dead in the water. The team shot 27 percent from three-point range on 48 attempts. According to The Smoking Cuban, the Timberwolves forced the role players to beat them, and the Dallas supporting cast simply did not show up. Zaccharie Risacher was one of the few bright spots, scoring 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting along with six rebounds and three assists. Although the game was already lost, 15 of those points arrived in the second half, meaning his effort failed to save the night.

Risacher managed just 21 points across the prior five games, proving his recent upswing lacked consistency. The Mavericks have had eight different players score 20 points in a game this season, but none of them do it regularly. According to The Smoking Cuban, the only player in that group with multiple 20-point games is Washington, who also had two games where he scored six points or less. This lack of reliability leaves the team with no one to inject life into the offense when Kyrie and Cooper struggle or sit on the bench.