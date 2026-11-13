Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys reached the halfway mark of the 2026 season with a record that leaves fans asking hard questions. A recent win over the Indianapolis Colts kept playoff hopes alive, but the team sits at 4-5 overall. This standing places them in a precarious spot within the conference race. The victory did lift the team up three spots in the NFC standings, per Blogging The Boys. Yet, the loss to Arizona and Tampa Bay earlier this year still weighs heavily on their resume. Those two defeats make it vital that the Cowboys stay ahead of those rivals moving forward.

The Standings Reality Check

Dallas currently holds the tenth spot in the big picture of the 2026 NFC Playoff Standings according to Blogging The Boys. A drop to 4-6 is likely if they lose to the conference-leading 49ers this week. Such a slide could allow teams with 3-6 records to creep back above Dallas in the rankings. It is only Week 10, so there is still ample time to rectify the situation, per the same report. However, the margin for error has vanished for a team with big-market expectations.

High Stakes Against San Francisco

The upcoming matchup features the conference-leading 49ers visiting AT&T Stadium on Sunday. This game is a critical test for a squad that has struggled to maintain consistency. The pressure is on to prove that the recent win over Indy was more than a fluke. Fans need to see a team that can handle a top-tier opponent without falling apart. The Cowboys must win this game to keep their name in the hunt for a wild card spot.

According to Blogging The Boys, unless a massive upset occurs, a likely fall to 4-6 might let certain 3-6 squads surpass them in the rankings. The Cowboys host the conference-leading 49ers this week, which sets the stage for a must-win scenario. A loss here would deepen the crisis for a roster that promised more before the season started. The clock is ticking on the 2026 campaign, and the next game defines the rest of it. The Cowboys are currently 4-5 (2-4) in the 2026 NFC standings, per Blogging The Boys.