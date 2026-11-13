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The Texas Rangers are looking at Teruaki Sato, but the price might be too high for this specific roster. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon note the club is pursuing the NPB star. They also note that Texas is a long shot given the expected cost. The Rangers have been focused on cutting costs rather than spending big on new free agents.

Sato is a left-handed hitter with massive power who just turned 28. This season, he produced 39 home runs with the Hashin Tigers, following a 40-home run campaign the prior year. His slash line was .306/.383/.609 across 614 plate appearances. MLB Trade Rumors predicted a five-year, $80 million deal, while other estimates put his value over $100 million. The signing team must also pay a posting fee based on the contract value.

The Payroll Problem

The money is the biggest issue for a team that already pays too much. MLB Trade Rumors states the Rangers finished the 2026 season carrying a $192.8 million cash payroll. Their luxury tax number hit $218.7 million. They are projected to spend around $175 million in cash and $194 million on the tax next year. Chris Young, president of baseball operations, indicated payroll figures will remain comparable to this year’s level.

Sato would likely need a contract in the nine-figure range. The Rangers have big obligations to Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom, and Nathan Eovaldi. They might not have the room to add another huge salary. The team could try to trade MacKenzie Gore or deal Jake Burger to create some short-term space. Even then, a nine-figure deal is a stretch for a team trying to balance the books.

Does He Fit The Roster?

There are other questions about where Sato would play. He has played mostly third base in Japan, but scouts think he projects more as a corner outfielder. The Rangers are set up nicely at third base with Josh Jung. They do have an opening at designated hitter since Joc Pederson is testing free agency. A left fielder might be acquired while Wyatt Langford continues playing center field.

Some teams worry about his hit tool translating to the majors. He struck out at a 26.7 percent rate in Japan, where the pitching is weaker than in Major League Baseball. Hitters from the NPB usually strike out more often when they come over. Sato likely faces a 30 percent strikeout rate upon playing in the US. That is a tradeoff teams make if he hits 30 or more homers.

The Rangers might be watching just in case the market collapses like it did for Munetaka Murakami a year ago. There is no harm in doing the scouting work without spending the money yet.