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The Chicago Bears hold a 7-2 record and lead the NFC North. The team just secured a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the roster has clear gaps that will need filling before next year. The roster shows five specific areas that will need attention in free agency and the draft as the front office prepares for aging or departing players.

Interior Line and Linebacker Depth

Despite being the current Protector of the Year, Joe Thuney displays indications of declining performance. His 75.8 PFN OL Impact grade is a big drop from the 91.1 grade he posted last year. As Thuney approaches his 34th birthday within days, retirement could be his decision if the Bears reach the playoffs. The team needs a long-term successor to play alongside Jonah Jackson, who is playing at an All-Pro level right now.

The linebacker spot is another major concern if the team moves on from T.J. Edwards. Letting him go would free up $8.5 million in cap space for 2027. His 66.2 PFN LB Impact grade ranks just No. 72 among 78 qualified linebackers. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants speed and mobility, which means the Bears should look for faster players in the draft to replace him or slide in D’Marco Jackson.

Pass Defense and Takeaway Production

The defense has been great at stopping third downs, allowing teams to convert only 23.8 percent of the time. However, they have given up too many big plays through the air. In the opening eight contests, the Bears surrendered seven scores covering 30 yards or more.

Yahoo Sports notes that the Bears are not generating takeaways as consistently as they did in years past. The defense only had a takeaway in two of their first five games. They did improve recently with a takeaway in each of their last four games, but they need to keep this up to stop opposing offenses.

Running back D’Andre Swift has been a bright spot, leading the NFL with 10 rushing touchdowns. His current trajectory puts him on course to shatter the franchise mark for single-season touchdowns. The offense also has a strong third-down unit, but the defense must stop giving up long scores to truly dominate.

Caleb Williams has thrown for 1,546 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season. He needs to average 306.75 yards per game to reach the 4,000-yard mark.