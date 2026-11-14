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Chicago sits at 7-2 after nine weeks, but the path forward is not easy. The team faces a gauntlet of divisional rivals and top-tier defenses in the second half. While the record looks great, the roster has been thin on depth for most of the season. Four key players are finally set to return from injury just as the schedule gets brutal. This timing could define the rest of the year for the Bears.

Dayo Odeyingbo has shown flashes of the player the team signed before a quad injury sidelined him. He played only 147 snaps yet recorded three sacks and nine pressures. That was two more sacks than he managed in his entire previous season. Sports Illustrated noted his stats reflect better play despite the limited action. His return should boost a defensive line that needs more heat on the quarterback.

The Quarterback Reality Check

Caleb Williams has faced a lot of hype, but the stats show a mixed bag so far. He posted an 81.5% adjusted completion percentage, the highest in the league. That number proves he can connect when the play is designed right. Yet Nick Wright warned that the year has been inconsistent for the young signal-caller. Wright stated, “I’m still super high on Caleb, but we need to be honest about the year he’s having so far. At times spectacular… but he’s played 6 game – 4 he was excellent and 2 he was awful.”

The offense needs to stop overworking him and find a better balance. Kyle Monangai is expected back for Week 11 to help the running attack. A stronger ground game would take pressure off Williams to carry the entire offense. The team faces Detroit and Buffalo, both of whom struggle against the pass. Those matchups offer a chance to prove the ‘IT’ factor is real.

Defensive Anchors and Fresh Legs

Jeffery Simmons has completely reshaped the defense with six sacks in the first half. He is a near-lock for his fourth All-Pro nod this season. Simmons played through short work weeks and still dominated against the run. Grady Jarrett has also found his groove with the NFL’s highest run-stop win rate for his position. The defense is clicking because players are healthy and buying into a quicker attack.

Ben Johnson praised the growth of role players like James Lynch and Daniel Hardy. The coach noted, “His intensity, his effort, they keep getting better week-in and week-out.” This depth matters when the starters face fatigue in December. The Bears have four straight wins going into their bye, but the second half tests the squad in new ways. The Jaguars rank 22nd stopping the pass, yet they have added three defensive players to improve. To sustain their winning streak, Chicago needs to halt certain offenses they will encounter during the final stretch.