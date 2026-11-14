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The Chicago Bears are 7-2 and sitting atop the NFC North, but the debate over their quarterback remains fierce. After a wild Sunday where Caleb Williams threw four interceptions yet still led a win, the conversation has shifted from doubt to belief. Analyst Evan Cohen recently told “First Take” that Williams has the “IT factor,” a quality that sets him apart in a crowded division filled with veteran stars.

Cohen did not hesitate to name his choice when asked who he trusts most to lead the team. “The answer is Caleb Williams,” Cohen said. He noted that even with experienced players like Jared Goff and Jordan Love in the division, the young Bears quarterback stands alone in his potential. Cohen pointed to the team’s ability to win despite mistakes as the ultimate sign of growth.

A Win Despite the Mistakes

The victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was far from pretty. The box score showed a messy game, yet the Bears escaped with a 27-24 final score. This result improved Chicago’s record to 7-2 and extended their winning streak to four games.

Head coach Ben Johnson offered a specific take on the turnovers during the post-game breakdown. Johnson stated, “Every interception tells a story.” The coaching staff and fans are now looking at those stories to see if the team can fix the issues while keeping the momentum.

Despite the four picks, Williams made the plays that mattered most. During the drive setting up the winning field goal, he connected with Kalif Raymond for a vital first down and picked up 38 yards alongside Colston Loveland.

The MVP Debate and The Numbers

Not everyone is ready to hand out MVP trophies just yet. Nick Wright, who has shown strong support for Williams, warned fans against getting carried away with the hype. On “What’s Wright? With Nick Wright,” the analyst highlighted the disparity between Williams’ spectacular highlights and his total production, according to Pro Football Network.

Wright highlighted the raw stats to ground the conversation. “For a player that was being discussed as the potential league MVP six days ago, he does have eight touchdowns, five picks on the season,” Wright said. He repeated the numbers to drive the point home: “That’s where he is. Eight touchdowns, five picks.” These stats cover six appearances this season.

Wright’s assessment was blunt but fair. He admitted Williams has played four excellent games but also had two “downright awful” ones. Even with the flaws, Wright placed Williams third in a hypothetical draft of all NFL players, right behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. He said, “So I’m still super high on him,” proving that trust in the quarterback remains high despite the errors.

The division race is tight, with the Vikings and Lions both at 6-2. The Bears hold the edge, but the path ahead includes tough matchups against Detroit and Minnesota. Kirk Cousins returns to the NFC North with the Vikings, adding another layer of competition to the standings.

The Bears’ subsequent game versus the Vikings occurs only at the regular-season finale, scheduled for either Jan. 9 or 10, 2027, pending a flex decision.