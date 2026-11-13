Tom Brady Keeps Chicago Bears At No. 1 Despite Four Interceptions

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The Chicago Bears held onto the number one spot in Tom Brady’s latest power rankings, even after a messy victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team secured a 27-24 win on Sunday, Nov. 8, but quarterback Caleb Williams threw four interceptions during the game. Despite the turnover trouble, the legendary quarterback said the Bears did not do enough to lose their lead. According to reports, falling from the top position necessitates a team suffering a defeat.

Brady admitted that Williams made things difficult with the four picks, yet Chicago stays at No. 1 for now, according to ChiCitySports. He explained the logic to Fox Sports, stating that great teams have to win ugly sometimes. The defense created pressure all night long to help the team survive. In the closing moments, Cairo Santos delivered a clutch performance to secure victory. This performance moves the Bears to a 7-2 record and keeps them leading the NFC North.

Winning Ugly Is Still Winning

Tom Brady believes the shaky play against Tampa Bay was not enough to knock the Bears out of the top spot. Since Williams came back from injury, the squad remains unbeaten, sustaining their momentum. Brady further praised Santos for his game-winning clutch play during the final seconds. This resilience shows why the Bears remain the class of the NFL in his eyes.

Third in total offense with a 383-yard per game average, the Bears hold a 7-2 record. With head coach Ben Johnson calling the shots, the team was expected to show offensive fireworks. The fact that Chicago ranks ninth in defense, allowing 310.9 points per game, shows how hot they started. In the 2025 campaign, the Bears placed 29th defensively, surrendering 361.8 yards per game. The improvement on that side of the ball is a key reason for their success this year.

A Bye Week to Fix Mistakes

The Bears enter their bye week with a chance to clean up the mistakes that led to the four interceptions. Brady stopped to ponder a particular situation involving the present schedule and the bye week. When the top-ranked team rested for a week, he questioned their fate. Should the Bears stay inactive, his suggestion implies the Buffalo Bills might surge to the summit. The Buffalo Bills defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 to claim second place.

While the Bills hold a better record, the 7-2 Chicago Bears remain on top of Brady’s list. At 7-2, the Denver Broncos occupy fourth place, while the San Francisco 49ers take third. Windy City Gridiron reports the 49ers as the number one team, claiming they have been best since week one. That source ranks the Chicago Bears second, stating they are superior if all teams play their best.

The report stresses Chicago’s ability to win without its A game, citing the Tampa matchup. Following a 7-2 start this year, the Bears are now in their bye week. Bear Goggles On states the team sits first in the NFC North despite experiencing ups and downs. Week 11 will see the New Orleans Saints face the team at Soldier Field upon their return.