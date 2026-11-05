Rival Teams Say Bears Overpaid Less For Jeffery Simmons

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Other general managers told an insider they would have offered more for Jeffery Simmons than the Bears did. The Chicago team secured the star defensive tackle for two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder, a price that now looks too light. NFL insider Ari Meirov said on Wednesday that Tennessee missed a chance to spark a bidding war for the player.

“I still do have a couple of issues with what Tennessee did because I do think they could’ve opened this up, have more of a bidding war here, maybe get more [compensation],” Meirov said, according to Sports Illustrated. He added that some teams claimed they would have offered more if the deal had been open to the market. The Titans felt the package was good enough and that the trade would not leak before the player knew.

The Numbers Behind the Steal

Simmons arrived just in time for the Monday night game at Lumen Field where the Bears beat the Seahawks 34-17. He made an immediate impact with a sack and a team-high six tackles in that contest. The defense allowed only three yards per play when Simmons was on the field, compared to 13.3 yards per play when he sat on the sideline.

The deal stands as the third major block trade in the last year. The Colts gave up two first-round picks and a receiver for Sauce Gardner last season, while the Browns traded Myles Garrett for Jared Verse and multiple picks. Simmons joins a group of defensive stars who changed teams instantly. His presence freed up teammates like Montez Sweat to make plays without constant double teams.

Leadership Beyond the Stats

Caleb Williams praised the new energy Simmons brings to the locker room after the win. Williams noted that Simmons cleans up the locker room after games, a habit that shows his true character. “The energy he brings — I’ve played versus him, the trash talking and all of that — it’s fun having him on our side,” Williams said Wednesday at Halas Hall, according to Sports Illustrated.

Simmons admitted he was not familiar with coach Ben Johnson’s “good, better, best” postgame speech during the celebration. He even said he went on YouTube to study the routine so he gets it right next time. “I’ve definitely been on YouTube trying to figure that out,” he said with a smile, according to Sports Illustrated. He promised to be ready for the camera in the next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Bears now sit at 6-2 and look like a serious contender for the Super Bowl. They have scored 30 or more points in three straight games, a streak tied for the third-longest in franchise history. With Simmons anchoring the line, the ceiling for this team is clear. The division race remains tight, but the Bears are now a half-game behind the Vikings in the NFC North.