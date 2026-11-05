Caleb Williams Breaks Aaron Rodgers’ Streak In Historic Fashion

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams has officially done what Aaron Rodgers could not sustain for as long. It is a massive shift for a franchise that spent years looking away from the quarterback position.

Many fans think this means he never throws an interception, but the rules are stricter than that. He must attempt at least 20 passes and can still throw one pick to keep the streak alive. The real value lies in his ability to handle a heavy workload without letting one mistake turn into two. Against a Seattle defense that entered the game allowing the fewest passing yards in the league, Williams completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown. He helped Chicago score four touchdowns without ever forcing a bad throw downfield.

A Test of Patience

Seattle provided the perfect stage to show why this record matters so much. A 17-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that took over eight minutes off the clock opened the game for the Bears. Williams kept the possession moving while the team worked through tough third downs and a fourth-down conversion. The score came on a short one-yard throw to Luther Burden III. That restraint, which the game plan required, was exactly what was needed even though it meant traveling a long way for a simple scoring pass.

Before the game, Williams stressed that Seattle’s defense required patience. He acknowledged how hard it is to keep accepting small gains all night long. On Monday, he followed through. Those responsibilities were further complicated by Ben Johnson’s Seattle game plan. “This was one of the more elaborate game plans in terms of what we were asking him to do,” Johnson said afterward, according to Yahoo Sports. Williams had to read complex looks and communicate clearly while under pressure.

More Than Just Numbers

This streak does not mean every single decision was perfect. Every dangerous throw or missed opportunity that a defender failed to punish cannot be accounted for by interception totals. Nor do they capture sacks, fumbles, or the cost of holding the ball too long. Yet the achievement still stands tall. Williams has maintained this run while running an offense, attempting difficult passes, and producing enough points to win games.

The confidence in the locker room is visible. After the victory, Williams recognized that Chicago’s success was a collective effort. According to Yahoo Sports, “We believe in each other,” Williams said. Dan Orlovsky has noticed something “completely change” about the quarterback and the team. He called the last two games the best of Williams’ career and said the message sent to the NFL is clear: the Bears are not just contenders, they are favorites.

Chicago improved to 6-2 for the first time since 2012 and has not trailed once during their three-game winning streak. The team now faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 8, at Soldier Field.