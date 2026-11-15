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The pair took home the 2026 2.4 Hours of LeMullets title at the Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Florida. Motorsport.com NASCAR Cup reported the event ended with a dramatic showdown that left fans cheering and cars smashed. The race turned into a full-contact brawl involving old Ford Crown Vics.

Hocevar pushed Ty Dillon aside just as the white flag flew to seize the lead. Dillon tried to fight back into Turn 1 but ran wide and nearly hit a tractor tire trying to slow down for the chicane. Hocevar surged ahead while sliding sideways and making slight contact with the #10 car. The crowd roared as Hocevar held on to win ahead of Dillon, who was sharing his car with his father Mike. Denny Hamlin and Alex Presley finished third after a late charge through the mess.

The Crash Was The Best Part

Hocevar joked about the damage. He said, “Yeah, I’m glad it was the front bumper — the back bumper was pretty expensive last time I used that,” referencing a brake-check incident from a Cup race that got him suspended. He admitted, “So, that was a lot of fun,” and added, “It was fun beating up with these guys. I ran into a lot of guys I have all season, but they’re laughing about it now. So, this is a lot of fun. So, I appreciate that man.”

Cleetus McFarland called Hocevar a “cheat code,” saying all he had to do was “drive safely for 35 minutes.” Ryan Preece, full of smiles, went over to congratulate Hocevar after Hocevar spun into the tires on the backstretch. Bug Strmiska survived a rollover crash, then stood on the inverted vehicle and thrust his fists upward toward the sky.

NASCAR Stars Embrace The Chaos

Heavy.com noted that the NASCAR season may be over, but big names like Hamlin, Hocevar, Preece, and Ty Dillon weren’t done racing yet. They traded their usual high-tech race cars for nitrous-powered Crown Victorias for this unconventional endurance-style race. The event brought professional drivers, celebrities, and automotive personalities together for a wild night on the 3/8-mile asphalt oval. Fans could watch the main event at 7:30 p.m. ET on FRDM+.

In the remains of his No. 11 car, Hamlin discussed his wild night. “I hit everything but the lottery, that’s for sure,” Hamlin said. This win marks the second straight year Hocevar and McFarland have taken the trophy.