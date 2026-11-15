Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 24, 2026 Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is interviewed after Andrea Kimi Antonelli finishes in pole position IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerome Miron

Toto Wolff is not buying the fear online. The Mercedes team principal wants fans to stop scrolling and start listening to the people who actually run the sport. He says social media feeds often trap people in an echo chamber where they only see what they want to see.

While other sports groups pulled their events from the region due to safety concerns, F1 is pushing forward with its schedule. Liberty Media confirmed that the series will race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. The backup plan to move the final round to Imola in Italy has been scrapped completely. Wolff insists that the governing body and the commercial rights holder know the risks better than anyone posting online.

Trust the Officials, Not the Feed

The Mercedes boss believes the public needs to rely on the authorities managing the race. He told fans to trust the FIA as the governing body and F1 as the commercial rights holder. The safety protocols already established render criticisms of racing in the Middle East unfounded. He says the real story is about trust in the system, not the headlines on a phone screen.

Yet Wolff knows that fear can be personal. He made it clear that no staff member will be forced to travel to the final two rounds of the season. If a team member does not feel safe, they can stay home without any penalty.

Respect for Those Who Stay Home

Wolff has zero interest in forcing anyone into a situation they find uncomfortable. He expressed that he has no issue if anyone chooses to avoid visiting Qatar or Abu Dhabi. The team will not issue sanctions or force people to go against their will.

It also gives the organization a chance to test new talent in the heat of a Grand Prix weekend. If a replacement steps in, they get a real shot to show what they can do. Wolff sees this not as a problem, but as a way to find out who can handle the pressure.

The Court of Appeal will hear Audi’s case over the Tsunoda decision on November 25th.