Jerod Ringwald-Imagn Images

On Friday, November 13, Bryson DeChambeau revealed a huge scheme to construct an 18-hole golf course plus a residential area in his native Clovis, California. Spanning roughly 200 acres on the historic McFarlane Ranch, the site is located on the northeastern edge of Fresno. By linking the new golf course directly with homes for purchase, this development aims for a lasting legacy instead of a fast profit flip.

Banking on a Small Town

Instead of chasing stardom in metropolises such as Miami or Los Angeles like most golf celebrities, DeChambeau is reversing this trend by putting money into a municipality with roughly 120,000 residents. He informed reporters that a large share of his LIV Golf earnings is funding this development without outside investors. His 2022 entry into the Saudi-backed league, widely reported at about $125 million, provided the cash to reshape his local landscape. As other players concentrate on social media clips, he is constructing something tangible that people can walk on and live in.

The plan fits the 33-year-old’s history perfectly. Before turning pro and studying physics at Southern Methodist University, he grew up in Clovis and went to Clovis East High School. The precision drive that helped him win the 2015 NCAA individual title is now being applied to design a course and a neighborhood. With nine victories during his PGA Tour career and five LIV Golf titles, he has the clout to lead a project of this size.

A Down-to-Earth Approach

People who have worked with DeChambeau say he brings a grounded attitude to the table. Oscar Parks, who is Head Professional at Sugarloaf Golf Club, described welcoming DeChambeau during a recent segment on The Drop Zone Show. During their time together, Parks observed that the group presented few lists or demands. “They were very professional and they didn’t waste a lot of time,” Parks explained in an interview, according to Yahoo Sports. He added that the group included only ordinary guys who did not require satin sheets or caviar for lunch.

As DeChambeau considers his future in the sport, this new real estate venture arrives with his focus still on the community he knows. With over three million subscribers on his YouTube channel, his popularity as a content creator equals the fame he earned via his competitive golf career. Reflecting a simple goal to create a place for playing and building with people he knows, the project is named The Orchard Golf Club.