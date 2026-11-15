Jerod Ringwald-Imagn Images

Lucas Herbert is not just playing golf on his home soil this week. The former LIV Golf star made a bold choice to give away all his sponsor space for free. This move happened right as he started the Ford NSW Open on Friday.

The story behind the gear hits harder than any driver swing. Herbert spoke to Tom Hobbs on Friday and explained why he did it. He watched a close friend take his own life in January. In an attempt to keep a small business alive, that friend was unable to cope with the stress of working 60 hours a week. “Just seeing local business getting destroyed over here makes me sad,” Herbert said, according to GolfMagic. He wanted to do something real instead of coming home wearing blank clothes.

A Surge of Interest From Struggling Shops

The response from local owners was instant and massive. Herbert thought he would get around 50 messages from people who needed help. He ended up getting well over 1,000 expressions of interest. The Khartoum Hotel in Kitchener is one business that got a spot on his hat. Michael Heathwood, a co-owner, told Golf NSW that the three owners there are all “mad golfers.” They are struggling just like every other small shop in the region.

Heathwood called the chance to be on Herbert’s gear a significant moment for their business. It could help them build momentum with golf tours in the Hunter Valley. Herbert plans to rotate these new logos throughout his whole Australian schedule. He wants to show support for lawn care firms, electricians, and mental health charities too. The goal is to help people who are having a crack at keeping their doors open.

More Than Just a Good Deed

This gesture stands out in a sport often focused only on money and trophies. Herbert’s actions show that the game can still connect with deep human struggles. While other players worry about prize money, Herbert is worried about his friends and neighbors. He is using his platform to lift up a community that is under immense pressure. The 30-year-old said the initiative is about recognizing hard work during tough times.

Herbert’s decision comes after the collapse of LIV Golf, a league he played for. Now he is finding that stability by helping others who are fighting to survive. The gesture proves that a player’s impact goes far beyond the leaderboard. “Not just Michael and his mates, but all the guys we’ve spoken to since we started this, they’re all doing it tough,” Herbert said.