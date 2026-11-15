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The Washington Spirit are one step away from turning owner Michele Kang’s bold vision into reality. After a gritty 2-1 victory over the Utah Royals on Saturday, the team punched its ticket to the NWSL Championship. This win sets up a historic final at Audi Field next Saturday night. Kang, who took full control of the club in 2023, was on the sidelines to see her investment pay off. The Spirit have now reached five finals overall, a feat no other team has matched in league history. According to ESPN, this run feels different because the championship game is actually happening on home soil.

The Kang Effect Takes Hold

Kang has owned the franchise since 2023. She re-signed star forward Trinity Rodman to a massive three-year extension this offseason, signaling a clear intent to win now. Rodman and Kang shared a happy moment on the field after the semifinal win. The Spirit are now unbeaten in eight straight postseason home games, a streak that includes two penalty-kick shootouts. The team has transformed from a contender into the standard bearer for the entire NWSL.

Emotions Run High for Rodman

Trinity Rodman admits the pressure of playing at home is heavy, but she welcomes it. The Spirit lost their last two title games, falling to Gotham FC in 2025 and the Orlando Pride in 2024. Rodman told CBS she was “Trying not to cry; this is insane” after securing the win. She added, “No, I can’t [believe it]; this is a dream come true and I’m so happy we’re heading back to the final.” The team knows what is at stake. Rodman told reporters after last weekend’s quarterfinal win, “I would be lying to say that we haven’t thought about the fact that we could potentially be playing a final here.” A win next Saturday night will see them join the 2019 North Carolina Courage as the only teams to ever win a title at home.