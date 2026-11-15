Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Dianna Russini appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dianna Russini is making a bold push to return to the center of the NFL media world this February. During Super Bowl week in Los Angeles, she seeks a prime location on Radio Row. Front Office Sports reported on Friday that she is actively seeking this high-profile role. The move to seek the high-profile role comes just months after she stepped down from The Athletic following a very public scandal. Russini is hosting a new show with BetUS, an offshore book that lacks U.S. regulation. The league often does not recognize such outlets as sources of official media credentials. To get around this hurdle, she plans to apply using her connection to iHeartMedia instead. She is set to host a podcast on that platform with Jon Weiner soon.

A Tough Road Back to the Mic

Russini resigned in April after Page Six released intimate photos of her and Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. The pictures showed them holding hands at a resort in Arizona back in March. Both Russini and Vrabel are married to other people. The Athletic launched an investigation, and Vrabel took a leave to get counseling. Russini, 43, has stayed quiet until her return to the media last week. She debuted “The Russini Report” and even joked about the memes the scandal created. She did not spend much time talking about her relationship with Vrabel during the launch. Her path back is complicated by the nature of her new employer and the league’s strict rules.

She finally opened up about the pain of the last few months in a story with People magazine. “The best way to describe what the last six months were like for me is heartbreaking,” Russini said. She described the lies as getting out of control and called the situation a runaway train. She explained that reading the news became unhealthy and only added to the pain they were already dealing with. Russini never explained exactly what she claims were the lies, but the impact was clear. The scandal forced her out of a top job and into a period of silence.

Why the Credential Fight Matters

The NFL controls who gets on Radio Row, and they are known for being very picky. They prefer major networks and established outlets over new or offshore ventures. Russini’s ties to BetUS could be why she gets shut out despite her experience. If the league denies her request, it would be a major blow to her new venture. The Super Bowl in Los Angeles is set for February, and the media schedule is already taking shape.

According to reports, Russini intends to secure a credential via her iHeartMedia affiliation.



