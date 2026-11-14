Nov 14, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) helped off the field with possible injury during the first quarter against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images

Clemson’s Senior Day at Memorial Stadium turned into a frustrating afternoon as the Tigers fell 20-6 to Georgia Tech on Saturday. The loss was compounded by an early injury to true freshman starting quarterback Tait Reynolds, who left the game on the opening drive and did not return.

Reynolds entered the season as the backup but took over as the starter in Week 3. He had shown dual-threat ability throughout the year, entering the game with 1,446 passing yards and 310 rushing yards. Against Georgia Tech, he immediately flashed that running ability. On the second play from scrimmage, he broke free for a 24-yard gain and a first down. On the next snap, he kept the ball again for seven yards before sliding. As he came out of the slide, he reached for the back of his left knee and went down. Trainers helped him off the field; he was evaluated in the sideline injury tent before walking to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

Reynolds later returned to the sideline in uniform wearing a brace on his left knee, but without his helmet. He did not re-enter the game. Fifth-year senior Trent Pearman took the first series in relief and was later replaced by Christopher Vizzina, who has been dealing with a lingering ankle issue. Neither backup was able to generate consistent offense.

Georgia Tech took advantage of the disruption. Grady Adamson scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, and Justice Haynes broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run in the third. Aidan Birr added two field goals for the Yellow Jackets. Clemson’s only points came on a pair of Nolan Hauser field goals. The Tigers finished with just 129 passing yards and struggled to sustain drives after Reynolds’ exit.

Clemson (6-4, 4-3 ACC) now faces questions at quarterback heading into the final two regular-season games. Reynolds’ status remains unclear, with no official diagnosis released as of the end of the game. Dabo Swinney is expected to address the injury in the coming days. Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-5 ACC) picked up a rare road win and snapped a long skid in the series.



