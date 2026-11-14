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The injury list for Texas A&M just got worse right before kickoff. Junior wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman is officially ruled out for Saturday’s game against Tennessee, according to Aggies Wire. He was not even listed on the report earlier in the week, which leaves fans scratching their heads. The team cites “personal issues” as the reason, but coach Mike Elko refuses to give any more details. This sudden absence hurts a passing game that has already struggled mightily this season.

Chaos on the Road and at Home

While A&M deals with key players missing, the Tennessee Volunteers nearly missed the game entirely due to a massive FAA grounding. On Friday, a nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration compelled the Volunteers to wait hours before departing Knoxville. Per Aggies Wire, the disruption involved 1,143 flight cancellations across 18 airports, yet the game remains set for 2:00 p.m. CT. Tennessee arrived late, but the Aggies are stuck at home with a depleted roster and a defense that needs to step up immediately.

Offense Stalled for Weeks

Texas A&M has not scored a single touchdown in three straight SEC games. This drought marks the first time the program has gone this long without a conference score since 1971. The offense has looked lost under first-year offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, who faces heavy criticism for a lack of creative play-calling. Even starting quarterback Marcel Reed, who played well against tough opponents like Alabama, cannot fix a broken system alone. Another key offensive lineman, Trovon Baugh, is also out for Saturday, leaving the line thin against a top-tier defense.

The Aggies sit at 4-5 overall with a 1-5 record in conference play. They desperately need a win to secure bowl eligibility, but the odds are stacked against them. Uncertainty regarding the game plan increased as Junior wide receiver Mario Craver stays questionable with a 50% chance to play. The Volunteers enter the contest ranked No. 8 in the country with a 7-2 record. Saturday’s game will air on ESPN at 2:00 p.m. CT at Kyle Field.