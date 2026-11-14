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Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton sit tied at five-under par after the second round, setting up a massive final day. The Northern Irishman is chasing an eighth title, while the Englishman looks to capitalize on a volatile week. Conditions on the ground have been brutal, forcing even the best players into a defensive mindset.

Course Conditions Turn Tough

McIlroy has played this specific track for 17 years, yet he admits the setup is unlike anything he has seen before. The wind is blustery, the greens are dry, and the rough has become a major penalty for anyone missing the fairway. “I’ve been coming to this golf course for 17 years, and this is the toughest I think it’s ever played,” McIlroy said after his second-round 70, according to the National. That frustration was visible during a back-nine stretch where three bogeys in six holes derailed his momentum. He managed to salvage the day with a birdie on the 18th, but the margin for error has vanished.

The difficulty is not just a McIlroy complaint. Adrian Otaegui, the local favorite who has lived in Dubai for over 15 years, agrees that the course is playing its hardest. “I think this is probably the most difficult I’ve seen the Earth Course,” Otaegui told reporters. He noted that the way the rough is cut forces players to hit the fairway or face impossible lies. Even with his deep local knowledge, Otaegui slipped to level par for the tournament after a two-over round.

The Silence on the Course

A strange dynamic has emerged between the leaders and the home crowd favorite. Otaegui was paired with McIlroy on Friday, and the two did not talk much during the round. This fits a pattern for the world number two, who famously stayed quiet during his Masters win last year. Bryson DeChambeau once complained about the lack of conversation, noting, “Didn’t talk to me once all day.” Otaegui says he prefers the silence anyway. “When I’m on the course, I’m not very chatty anyway,” Otaegui said. “I like to just focus on my game, but we did chat a little bit. He’s always been very nice to chat to.”

Despite the quiet rounds, the atmosphere has plenty of spice. Otaegui prefers the noise and crowds of a tournament day over a quiet practice round. “We practice and we play for these kinds of days just, with the crowds and noise,” he explained. “I definitely prefer that rather than just a very quiet day with no spice.”

Stakes for the Title

McIlroy needs a win to secure the Race to Dubai title outright, or he can settle for a second-place finish if Eugenio Chacarra fails to win. The Spanish player sits at one-under for the tournament after a one-under 71. After beginning the day in 23rd place and facing difficulties, Chacarra made two consecutive birdies that moved him into a tie for 11th place overall. “I want to win the tournament, and if I win the tournament, that’s all I can do,” McIlroy said regarding his chances to match Colin Montgomerie’s record, according to the Irish Times. The math is simple: the title hangs on the final putt on Sunday.

Tyrrell Hatton remains a dangerous threat alongside McIlroy. The Englishman posted a superb 69 despite bogeys on the 10th and 17th holes. He is satisfied with his position but knows the challenge ahead. “I’m happy enough with where I’m placed after two rounds,” Hatton said. “Hopefully I can play better over the weekend and give myself more birdie opportunities.” The pair will tee off at 12:40pm on Saturday.