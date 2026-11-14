Robert Noaker (13) and Austin Cindric (2) race to the start/finish line during the Veterans Day Classic on Nov. 11, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway.

Austin Cindric proved he can still win at Daytona Beach on Wednesday night. At the first Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, he claimed the checkered flag. This 30-minute exhibition race featured 12 Ford-affiliated drivers in Mustang Dark Horse Rs. Cindric started from the pole and held off a fierce late challenge from Robert Noaker. The pair swapped the lead three times in the final minutes before Cindric made the winning pass. Noaker, who represents the Marine Corps, finished second. Ryan Preece took third for the Navy. Cindric joked about his win in Victory Lane, saying, according to Speedway Digest, “I finally have something to put on the center of the Christmas card, so I did win a race this year after all the talk.” He noted that the event was a great way to honor the veterans and the Air Force.

A Clean Battle for Military Bragging Rights

The race had no championship points, but the bragging rights were huge for the military branches. It was a rare sight in stock car racing to see such close driving end safely. Noaker said he knew Cindric would race clean, and it was fun to compete that close. “It was a blast to race Austin,” Noaker said. “I knew he was gonna race clean. He probably knew I was gonna race clean and it was so much fun to race that close and not have any contact and put on a great show for all the veterans here tonight.” This clean finish showed that respect matters more than just winning the trophy.

More History Coming to the Sands

Very few races remain at the World Center of Racing that Cindric has not won. He admitted he still wants to conquer the truck race and the Rolex 24. “There’s only two races at Daytona I’ve entered, this is a subtle brag, that I haven’t won and it’s the truck race and it’s the Rolex 24,” Cindric said. While Cindric chases his next win, the track prepares for a massive historic return. The legendary Sunbeam 1000hp will come back to Daytona Beach in 2027. On those sands, Sir Henry Segrave set a world land speed record of 203.792 mph, an event marking 100 years. The car is coming back after a three-year restoration by the National Motor Museum. Jon Murden, Chief Executive of the museum, said, according to SpeedwayMedia.com, “To be able to take this iconic car back to Daytona Beach, where World Land Speed Record history was made, will be incredible – especially in the centenary year.”

On Saturday at 2:00 p.m., the HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour presented by Mission Foods begins.