Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The race for the Order of Merit has shifted back to Eugenio Chacarra after a crucial third round at the DP World Tour Championship. The Spaniard shot a four-under 68 on Saturday to sit on five under, level with Rory McIlroy but still holding the top spot in the season-long standings. McIlroy carded a 72, dropping him four strokes behind leader Tyrrell Hatton and leaving the Irishman with a narrow path to catch Chacarra. Chacarra must simply finish in front of McIlroy and Jon Rahm to claim his maiden title.

Chacarra’s Grit Under Pressure

Chacarra entered the week with a 533.93-point lead, only to see McIlroy briefly jump ahead after the first two days. The Spaniard fought back with nine birdies on Saturday, including four in his last six holes. He admitted the round was a mix of highs and lows. He knows the pressure is real but feels ready for the final round. “I want to really win that ranking, so I want to show the world I’m capable of playing under pressure,” he added, according to Sky Sports. His confidence stems from a season where he won three times on the DP World Tour.

The math is simple for the Spaniard. If he wins the tournament, he wins the ranking. He has played all year and knows the grind. “I’m ready. I love the game of golf. I love practising. I work so hard for these moments, and I’m going to go out there and enjoy it,” Chacarra told reporters, according to Mansfield Radio. That mindset might be his biggest weapon as he faces a hungry field on Sunday.

McIlroy’s Slim Margin for Error

Rory McIlroy faces a much harder task to claim his eighth Order of Merit title. He needs a solo fourth-place finish or better just to have a chance of surpassing Chacarra. The wind and tight fairways on the Earth Course made things difficult for the world No 2. “It’s always challenging when it’s windy and the fairway is tight,” Rory said. His round included bogeys on holes 12, 16, and 17, which cost him ground in the standings.

Tyrrell Hatton now leads the tournament by one shot after a third-round 68. Victor Perez was edged out by the Englishman, who shot a four-under 68. Hatton is chasing his ninth DP World Tour title and has shown he can handle big moments. “It was a good day. It was tricky – the greens were so fast on the back nine,” Hatton said after his round, according to Radio Royal. He remains the player to beat on the leaderboard, but the real story is the battle between Chacarra and McIlroy for the season crown.

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes the drama is far from over. He discussed tomorrow’s possible scenarios with Sky Sports. McGinley thinks Chacarra will battle hard even if he doesn’t win the tournament. The final round takes place on Sunday at Jumeirah Golf Estates, where every shot will count toward the final standings.