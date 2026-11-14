Hunter Eichhorn is one of the best golfers in Marquette's history, winning three Big East player of the year honors from 2017-2022.

A perfect swing path is believed by most golfers to be necessary for executing a draw or fade on command. That belief is wrong. A recent study involving over 2,400 players proves that physical movement limits shot shaping more than technique does. Golfers with the best mobility scores hit 38 percent more requested ball flights than those with poor movement. This gap exists across juniors, college players, and adult amateurs. The data suggests that tight hips and ankles hold back weekend players far more than a bad grip ever could.

The Mobility Gap

The Player Development Index tested 2,408 golfers to see if they could hit nine specific shots. Each player used a 6-iron to try a high, middle, and low shot as a draw, straight, and fade. The results were stark. Compared to the average, players with the highest mobility test scores manage to hit nearly one additional shot shape out of nine. Adult amateurs with good mobility matched college-level shot-shaping skills. Those with poor movement hit less than half the shots they attempted. The study found a clear link between a simple squat test and the ability to curve the ball.

The Simple Fix

Many golfers assume they lack the body for a full turn. Tom Bailey, a former collegiate player and teaching pro, says this assumption is often false. He told MyGolfSpy that most people have enough room to turn fully. “As long as you can turn around and look at the wall behind you, you have enough mobility to complete a full turn in the golf swing,” Bailey said. The problem is usually how the body starts the backswing. Many players begin with a small squat that locks the hips, creating a variable that is hard to predict and leads to inconsistent contact. Eliminating that downward shift allows the shoulders to turn freely.

Why Compensations Fail

When the body cannot turn, the hands try to fix the swing. This leads to a mess of compensations that break down under pressure. Bailey notes that a proper setup removes the need for these last-second fixes. “It eliminates the need for compensations on the downswing,” Bailey said. “All of the little things golfers work on to get the ball flight they want become less necessary. If you establish a good foundation, you don’t have to develop all of those compensations.” Players who fix their turn often see their inconsistency vanish within a couple of weeks. The data confirms that better movers hit 38 percent more shot shapes, and your hips may outrank your swing path.