Aug 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Peter Malnati chips onto the 18th green during the third round of the Rocket Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The race for 2027 PGA Tour cards turned ugly in Austin on Saturday. Five high-profile players missed the cut at the Austin Championship, a mistake that could cost them their status for next season. The cut line sat at 4 under par at the Fazio Canyons course, leaving no room for error. These five names are now in a panic as they look at their futures.

Per Golfweek, the stakes were massive for anyone trying to lock up a card. The winner takes home a $1.08 million check, but the real prize is staying inside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings. Missing the weekend in Austin means losing precious points that might have saved a career. The pressure during the FedEx Cup Fall is intense, and these players cracked under it.

The Cost of One Bad Swing

Scottie Scheffler isn’t the one in trouble, but Thompson is. Sitting at No. 94 as the week began, he stood right on the edge of keeping full status. Thompson needed a simple par on his final hole Friday to survive. Instead, he knocked his approach shot into the water and made a bogey. That single swing cost him the weekend and put his card in jeopardy.

Never catching up after recording a bogey on each of the first two holes, Malnati fell behind. His second round was clean with no bogeys, but he only made two birdies. That was not enough to reach the cut line. He now sits just outside the number needed to get tiered conditional status. One bad start can ruin an entire season for players on the bubble.

Two Weeks of Bad Golf

Moore had a great run at Bermuda with a third-place finish, but that momentum is gone. He has now missed two consecutive cuts at a time when he cannot afford to lose ground. Moore opened his second round with three bogeys in the first four holes. He fell on the wrong side of the line because his closing round included two additional bogeys.

Kirk thought Austin was a great spot to climb back into the top 100. With two consecutive over-par rounds, he is now going in the wrong direction. Pendrith started on the back nine and went three over in his first four holes. He fought hard to get back to the cutline but could not make it. What looked like a golden opportunity has now fallen away for all of them.

The Road Ahead Is Rough

These five players now face a much harder path to keep their Tour cards. They must perform well in the remaining FedEx Cup Fall events to make up for the lost points. The window to fix this mistake is closing fast as the season moves toward its end. Per Golfweek, the cut line at 4 under par was a wall they could not climb.

The tournament finished Saturday morning at the Omni Barton Creek Resort. The players who missed the cut must hope their next start is much better. The 2027 season depends on how they handle this pressure in the coming weeks.