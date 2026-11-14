Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a deep hole, and their players are starting to say it out loud. After losing eight straight games to start the 2026 season, the team’s frustration has boiled over into a public demand for answers. Instead of defending the front office, edge rusher Bud Dupree told reporters to stop asking him questions and start asking the people who built this roster. The team holds the worst record in the NFL, a fact that the players can no longer ignore.

Dupree made his comments during Friday’s practice, directing media attention away from the players and toward the brass upstairs. He told the gathered reporters, “Don’t ask hard questions to us; ask hard questions to them,” per the New York Post. His message was clear and repeated for emphasis: “Ask the hard questions. Everybody pull they cameras out and go upstairs and ask questions to them. Everybody. Walk upstairs and ask them.”

A Roster Built on Empty Promises

The situation is even worse when you look at the money the team had to fix it. The Chargers entered the offseason with the most cap space of any NFL team, giving general manager Joe Hortiz a blank check to build a winner. Yet, the roster additions were limited, and the team still had Super Bowl expectations coming into the year. Now, the front office insists the 2026 campaign isn’t a losing season, but the results on the field tell a different story. The team is the NFL’s worst, and the players are tired of pretending otherwise.

It is puzzling how the roster was put together given the financial flexibility available. The team reportedly tried to trade for a player in Denver, but that deal fell through, leaving Daiyan Henley on the roster while the rest of the squad spirals. With no wins to show for the massive budget, the trust between the locker room and the front office has completely broken down. The players know they are capable, but the support they need from above is missing.

Winning Is the Only Thing That Matters

Despite the chaos, the team is reportedly focused on one simple goal: winning its first game of the season. The players know that losing is not an option, even if the front office refuses to admit the season is a failure. The reality is that the team needs to find a way to stop the bleeding before the season slips away completely. Fans are watching a talented group struggle because the leadership has failed to set them up for success.