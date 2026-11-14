Prime Time Safe? Colorado Upsets No. 14 Houston

Source: Ringo Chiu/Shutterstock.com

The coaching career of Deion Sanders still has a pulse after a wild Friday night in Boulder. His Colorado football team beat No. 14 Houston 42-32, marking only the third time in four seasons that the Buffaloes have beaten a ranked team, and the first against a top-15 team. The win was the biggest of a lost season, and it came at the exact right moment for a program that needed a spark.

A 35-20 third-quarter lead marked Colorado’s comeback after trailing 20-7 in the second quarter. Big plays by four different players generated four offensive touchdowns, featuring a 53-yard catch and a 67-yard run. When the final whistle blew, fans rushed the field for the second home game in a row, turning a chilly night into a celebration. Sanders said the energy felt like a championship win.

A Win That Changes the Narrative

This victory does more than just add a win to the record. It puts immediate pressure on the talk about whether Sanders should keep his job. The Buffaloes fell to 3-6 after losing to Arizona State, and questions about his future were loud all week. Now, with two winnable games left, the program is back in the hunt for a bowl spot. Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million extension in March 2025, and reports say the school would owe $25.5 million if they fired him without cause. That high cost makes a win like this even more vital for the coach’s survival.

Sanders put the earlier losses on himself and said he “was not getting it done” after the Arizona State game. He also told fans he was “really, really thankful that the young fan base don’t listen to the foolishness.” He was talking about the online noise that grows when a team struggles.

Running Game Finds Its Rhythm

The offensive plan finally clicked against a top-15 defense. The Buffaloes ran for 249 yards on 39 carries and scored five rushing touchdowns. Richard Young led the way with 99 yards and two scores, including a 2-yard run late in the game to seal the win. It marked the first instance all year the “Go-Go” offense appeared fully alive, with Colorado reaching at least 30 points versus a Power Four team for the first time since 2024.

Defensive plays also mattered when the offense stumbled. Isaac Wilson threw an interception early in the second half, but safety Randon Fontenette answered on the next play by stripping the ball from Houston quarterback Conner Weigman. The turnover led to a 53-yard touchdown pass that gave Colorado a 28-20 lead. Fontenette said the team is there for the coach. “Just coming to the game with Coach Prime, like, you know. We all want him here,” Fontenette said, according to USA TODAY.

Next Steps for the Season

The Buffaloes now need to win their final two games to become bowl-eligible. They face Cincinnati on November 21 and then play Central Florida at home on November 28. A 6-6 record would be a huge turnaround after starting the season 2-5. This is the first time Colorado has won back-to-back conference home games since the 2024 season.

The win also ends a long drought against top teams. The Buffaloes had not beaten a team ranked that high since their 2007 upset of No. 3 Oklahoma. Sanders said the fans were “like we just won the Super Bowl” when they stormed the field. The team will now travel to Cincinnati to try to keep their season alive.



