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Kyle Larson turned a family roast into his latest championship fuel. The Hendrick Motorsports driver told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night that his eight-year-old daughter, Audrey, once told him he “sucked” at NASCAR. Larson laughed about the insult during his appearance on “The Tonight Show,” noting that the harsh critique from his own child actually pushed him to win the 2026 Cup Series title. He is now waiting for a formal apology from Audrey, who apparently changed her tune after seeing the trophy. The driver has a clear memory of the moment he was trying to give her racing tips and she shut him down with that brutal assessment.

The joke lands hard because Larson backed it up with a third championship trophy. He has now won the title in 2021, 2025, and 2026, giving each of his three kids their own piece of hardware. Larson joked on the show, “I hope that means I’m not done,” according to MotorBiscuit. This isn’t just a funny story about a dad getting roasted by his kid; it is a reminder that Larson uses every slight as motivation. The driver admitted that after Audrey told him to stop talking to her because he was bad at the sport, he used that sting to drive his performance all season long. He finally got his apology after the win, but the story of the insult remains the best part of his victory lap.

Jeff Gordon Sees More Titles Coming

While Larson laughs about his daughter’s insults, a legend sees a future record broken. Jeff Gordon, the four-time champion, believes Larson will soon surpass his total of four Cup Series titles. Gordon spoke at the NASCAR Awards in Miami on Tuesday night and said he would welcome Larson taking the record away from him. He praised the No. 5 team and crew chief Cliff Daniels for their work together. Gordon told Performance Racing Network, “Well, I’m pretty confident it’s going to happen. You know, they not only have a great driver, but they’ve got a great team. You know, Cliff Daniels is an amazing leader and crew chief,” per Heavy.com.

The support from Gordon is huge because he knows exactly what it takes to win four or more rings. Larson and Daniels have already won three titles together, and the momentum looks unstoppable. Gordon has called Larson a special talent for years, and his latest comments show he expects the driver to keep adding to the collection. The bond between the driver and the crew chief is the key factor that Gordon highlights as the reason for the continued success. Larson is 34 years old and still in his prime, which gives him plenty of time to chase down Gordon’s record if the team stays together.

Family Grief Shines Through the Wins

While the racing world celebrates Larson’s win, the sport is also mourning the loss of Kyle Busch. Kurt Busch shared an emotional message on X on November 10 after his brother was posthumously named the Most Popular Driver. Kurt wrote, “Grief and sorrow comes in many forms. There is no right or wrong way. Sometimes in the darkest hour, there can be some light to shine through,” per MotorBiscuit. He thanked the fans for voting for Kyle and keeping his memory alive in a year filled with sadness.

The award for Kyle Busch was decided by fan votes, showing how much he meant to the people who watch the races. Kurt focused on the love from the fans rather than just the stats of his brother’s career. Kurt’s post included a photo of Kyle lifting the 2019 championship trophy, a moment that defined his career before the tragedy. The fans made the award happen with their votes and love, and Kurt said his brother would appreciate the gesture deeply. “Race Fans, I know U miss him as much as I do. He would appreciate this award U made happen with your votes and love. RIP my brother,” Kurt wrote on X on November 11.