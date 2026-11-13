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Cade Cunningham became the first player in NBA history to score 50 points, dish out 10 assists, and commit zero turnovers in a single game. This historic feat happened on Thursday night when the Detroit Pistons beat the Washington Wizards 144-140 in a wild double-overtime thriller. The league has tracked turnovers since 1977, and no one had ever pulled off this specific combination until Cunningham took over. He finished with 52 points and 11 assists to cap a night where he simply did not miss or turn the ball over. Per ESPN, this performance puts him in rare company alongside legends like Michael Jordan and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The game stayed tight until the very end because Washington kept finding ways to stay alive. Trae Young hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to force the first overtime, and rookie AJ Dybantsa made a midrange shot with less than a second left to send the game to a second extra period. But Cunningham quickly answered with a three of his own to take control. Anthony Davis fouled out, giving Detroit the edge as the Wizards lost their sixth straight game. Cunningham shot 16 of 25 from the field and made 17 of 18 free throws to seal the deal.

A Historic Duo on the Floor

Cunningham was not the only one making history that night. His teammate Ausar Thompson recorded his first career triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Just the fourth teammate pair in NBA history to achieve a first career 50-point game alongside a first career triple-double simultaneously, they reached this milestone. This kind of statistical alignment is incredibly rare and shows how much the Pistons are clicking right now. The team overcame a 44-point effort from Anthony Davis just four days before to win this one.

Washington tried to make a statement with their own big numbers. Trae Young scored 37 points but shot just 8 of 23 from the field. His 14 assists exceeded by two the total his entire team recorded during the prior night’s defeat at Indiana. Alex Sarr and Davis each scored 30 points, marking the first time the franchise has had a trio of 30-point scorers since 1969. Despite these big numbers, the Wizards could not close out the game.

The Perfect Night in Detroit

Cunningham’s 52 points are the most ever scored by a Pistons player since Jerry Stackhouse set the franchise record with 57 back in 2001. He also became only the third Pistons player to ever record a 50-point double-double. The previous two were George Yardley in the 1950s and Blake Griffin in 2019. Daniss Jenkins scored 21 points for Detroit before fouling out, while Kyshawn George fouled out for Washington after scoring 14 points. Sarr was perfect from the field in regulation, going 10 of 10, and finished 12 of 14 for the night.

The Pistons have now beaten the Wizards twice in four games, proving they can handle the pressure. Washington seemed poised to halt their losing streak after scoring the opening seven points of the first overtime to take a 128-121 lead. Then Cunningham rallied Detroit to take the win. Cunningham rallying Detroit to take the win shows why he is the face of the franchise and a key player for the future. The Pistons will look to build on this momentum as the season moves forward.



