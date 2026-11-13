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Tom Brady knows what makes a crowd loud. He played in four international games during his 23-year career. He saw the noise in London and felt the heat in Mexico City. But he still thinks the best spot for an NFL game is a place that has never hosted one. Brady said he would pick San Siro in Italy if he had the power to choose.

The former quarterback attended a match there in February. He watched AC Milan play Como and left with a strong feeling about the fans. “The way those Italian fans cheer all game long,” he said, according to Fox Sports. He believes the energy at that stadium is unlike anything else in the world. Brady admitted he never got to play in front of that specific crowd while he was active.

A Rivalry Game Would Be Wild

Brady did not just talk about the fans. He imagined what would happen if two hated rivals played there. He pictured the Cincinnati Bengals going against the Pittsburgh Steelers in that stadium. The thought of that matchup in Italy makes him smile. “That would be pretty frightening,” Brady said. He warned that a game like that would be dangerous for anyone trying to leave the building.

He described the scene as a total mess. “It’d be like Mad Max escaped from LA. I’m not sure many of you guys would make it out of that stadium. It would be a complete zoo.” That is the kind of chaos the NFL needs to see more of. The league already plans to go to Munich for Week 10. At Allianz Arena, the Detroit Lions will meet the New England Patriots. The 2026 game at Allianz Arena is the only one in Germany.

The League Needs To Go To Italy

Brady also mentioned another spot he likes. He called Lake Como a bonus location for a future game. The stadium there is small and only holds 13,600 people. It sits right next to the water and looks beautiful. The NFL has played games in London, Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, and Madrid this year. Mexico City will host the final international game in Week 11. The league has not yet played a game in Italy.

AC Milan sits fifth in the Italian Serie A table. They have not won the league title since the 2021-22 season. Brady will not play at the San Siro after retiring, but he can still watch the sport as a fan. In Week 10, the NFL heads to Munich where the New England Patriots, once Brady’s team, play the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena, FC Bayern Munich’s home.