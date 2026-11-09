Charlie Kolar’s Raw Take On Chargers’ 0-8 Collapse

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The Los Angeles Chargers hit a new low on Sunday. They fell to the Houston Texans, 44-22, to drop their record to 0-8. The loss to the Houston Texans marked the eighth straight defeat for the team. The offense finally scored a touchdown, ending a dry spell that lasted 37 drives. But the mood inside the locker room is dark. Tight end Charlie Kolar offered a stunning reaction when asked about the streak.

An offseason three-year, $24.3 million deal brought Kolar to the team. He had no idea how long they went without scoring. Reporters told him the number 37. His response was blunt. “I wish you never told me that,” Kolar said, per the New York Post. He admitted the team struggles to stay focused when things go this wrong. “We’re 0-8. It is so hard to mentally and emotionally be present,” he added.

The Mental Toll of a Losing Streak

Kolar confessed he didn’t even know the touchdown drought lasted that long. “I didn’t even know that we hadn’t scored (a touchdown) in that long,” Kolar said. When pressed on the state of the team, he seemed lost. “What was the question? I’m sorry,” he said, per the New York Post. The front office has been slow to admit the season is a disaster. They reject trade offers for stars like Justin Herbert. They refuse to see the reality on the field.

The team scored its first touchdown since Week 5. Quentin Johnston caught a 58-yard pass from Herbert. It was the only bright spot in a 44-22 blowout. The defense gave up 44 points. The offense could only muster 22. Fans wore paper bags over their heads to hide their shame.

A Front Office in Denial

Any modifications have been avoided by the Chargers due to their reluctance. The trade deadline arrives on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The clock is ticking fast. Reports say the front office rejects teams interested in trading for Herbert. They also block moves for Khalil Mack and Ladd McConkey. This stubbornness hurts the franchise. The team looks both stubborn and stupid halfway through the season.

Coach Jim Harbaugh moved offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to the booth. It fixed nothing. The offense still struggles to move the ball. The defense gives up big plays. The coaches are stuck. The fans are angry. The only way out is to admit the problem exists.

The Hard Truth for Justin Herbert

Quarterback Justin Herbert faces a tough road. He needs weapons that can score. The team finally broke the 37-drive streak. But one score does not fix a broken team. The front office must act before the deadline passes. If they do not trade players, the season will end in total failure. Kolar’s words show the team knows something is wrong. “We’re 0-8. It is so hard to mentally and emotionally be present,” Kolar said, per the New York Post.

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.