Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The trade deadline passed without a single move for Bobby Brown III, leaving the defensive lineman with a clear path to prove his value. According to Cat Crave, the Panthers stood pat despite significant speculation about his future in the league. Now the 26-year-old has to earn his place on the roster through hard work on the field rather than hoping for a fresh start elsewhere. In the 2025 offseason, a three-year, $21 million deal was signed amid high expectations from the front office.

Brown has recorded just 37 total tackles and half a sack across 22 games since joining the team. His playing time has dropped sharply as the season has gone on, falling from 39 snaps in Week 1 to only 20 snaps in Week 4. This reduced role shows that the coaching staff is looking at other options like rookie Lee Hunter and veteran Tershawn Wharton for the defensive line.

Size Alone Is Not Enough

Brown brings a massive frame to the middle of the defense at 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds. The team wanted his size to stop the run and help players around him absorb double teams. However, stats from official team records show he has not been a must-have player for Carolina so far. His contract makes him an obvious candidate for evaluation once the offseason arrives if he cannot find a rhythm.

He still has time to change the conversation about his future in Charlotte. The Panthers are fighting for positioning in the NFC South and need experienced depth down the stretch. If Brown can stay healthy and make plays, he could prove that he deserves to be part of the long-term plan. The opportunity is there for him to take advantage of the chance to stay.

A Tough Road Ahead

The Panthers face some tough decisions in the upcoming months regarding their defensive front. While tackles and sacks are not the only things that matter for a defensive lineman, Brown has not shown he is essential to the team’s success. His underwhelming production and reduced playing time have raised questions about his role in the franchise.

Surviving the trade deadline gives him another shot to show what he can do. Around younger talent like Hunter, the team has already started building their defensive front. Brown must maximize any available chances to guarantee his roster position for the upcoming season. The Panthers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET in the Caesars Superdome.