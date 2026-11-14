Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The team has not outscored an opponent in the final period for six straight games, a stat that kills any chance of winning close contests. This trend turned a winnable game against Phoenix into a 101-96 loss last Thursday night. The squad now faces a tough test on Sunday when they travel to Inglewood to play the Los Angeles Clippers.

Turnovers Cost Charlotte Everything

The biggest problem for this team right now is giving the ball away. In the recent loss to Phoenix, Charlotte committed 27 turnovers while the Suns only made 12 more field goals because of those mistakes. Every starter on the floor finished with at least four turnovers, including Sion James who gave the ball away five times. Even though the Hornets dominated the glass by winning the rebounding battle 52-31, the turnover battle was a disaster at -19. It’s hard to beat an opponent when you are also beating yourself.

Coach Charles Lee needs his squad to finish stronger to take key victories. Through 12 games this season, the Hornets are now -84 in the fourth quarter. That number shows a clear pattern of fading when it matters most. The team led entering the fourth quarter against Phoenix but still lost the game. The team lost a lead they had held earlier in the game. The only way to stop this road losing streak is to protect the ball and hold on when the clock winds down.

Injuries Hit Both Sides Hard

Both teams are dealing with significant injury issues that change how the game will play out. The Clippers are missing four key players including Brandon Ingram and Bradley Beal, who are both out for Sunday’s game. Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall last season but will rely on a depleted roster this time. Per FOX Sports, the Clippers also lost Jordan Miller and Yanic Konan Niederhauser to injuries that keep them on the sidelines.

Charlotte is not faring much better with its own list of day-to-day players. Brandon Miller is dealing with a groin issue while Dennis Schroder has soreness. Kon Knueppel is also listed as day to day due to a leg injury. Despite these missing pieces, the Hornets still have a chance to win if they can avoid the mental mistakes that have plagued them. The game takes place on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. EST in Inglewood, California.

Can the Young Core Step Up?

Coby White showed promise in the loss to Phoenix by scoring 21 points in just 20 minutes of play. He is playing on a minutes restriction but still managed to lead the team in scoring. Grayson Allen has also been a great addition for Charlotte, shooting 48% on catch-and-shoot triples this season. These two players have the talent to carry the offense if the rest of the team stops turning the ball over.

Even though other areas had a slow start, Moussa Diabate remains the league leader in offensive rebounds per game at 5.22. His relentless motor gives the team a chance to control the paint against a struggling Clippers defense. The Hornets need to use their size and energy to wear down the home team. If they can limit their own mistakes and let their stars play, they might finally stop the road losing streak. Charlotte faces Los Angeles on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.