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The Carolina Panthers sit at the top of the NFC South, but the cushion is razor thin, according to V 101.9 Charlotte. Carolina and New Orleans both hold a 3-5 record heading into Sunday, and a loss would hand the division lead to the Saints. Supporters saw the team’s value rise from $140 million to over $2 billion in 25 years. That financial jump is impressive, yet it does not fix the on-field struggles that have defined the last three weeks.

A Slide That Cannot Be Ignored

National evaluators have taken notice of the recent skid. In the middle of the season, The Athletic gave Carolina a C grade and placed the squad at No. 21 on its weekly rankings. In seven major power rankings issued before Week 10, the Panthers finished between 18th and 24th. These positions reflect a recent decline, a struggling defense, a growing injury list, and an unpredictable offense. ESPN highlighted a makeshift secondary and an offensive line struggling to maintain protection. Carolina ranked 18th in offensive EPA per play and 27th in defensive EPA, both below league average.

The frustration peaked during the Nov. 8 loss to Denver. Carolina bounced back from a 10-0 early hole to claim a 14-13 lead and advanced to the Broncos’ 1-yard line near the end of the third quarter. A contested end-zone interception, confirmed following a replay challenge, eliminated the opportunity to extend the advantage. Denver responded with two touchdown drives and secured a 26-21 victory.

Mixed Results on the Roster

Day 3 selections Zakee Wheatley and Will Lee III, both rookie defensive backs, have exceeded expectations. Right tackle Monroe Freeling, a first-round pick, has struggled in his transition, while Rasheed Walker, a free-agent addition, has underperformed at left tackle. Jaelan Phillips, an edge rusher, has faced difficulties remaining healthy. Devin Lloyd, the middle linebacker, emerged as the offseason’s most effective major signing, impacting the run, pass rush, and coverage. Nevertheless, Carolina generally lacks the talent to compensate for high-profile draft choices and expensive signings that have disappointed.

The Path Forward Starts Now

The expectation is that these players will stabilize during the second half. Opportunities exist on the upcoming schedule, as several games feature division rivals or opponents lacking winning records. Bryce Young must maintain his recent strong performance, and the team needs to reverse its fortunes rapidly. A division championship might offer little solace, since the NFC South winner will probably face a much stronger foe in the wild-card round. The next test arrives on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET, when the Carolina Panthers visit the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.