Quinn The Corgi Turns Panthers Halftime Into A Viral Dash

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Quinn, a one-year-old corgi weighing just 25 pounds, broke free from her handlers during halftime at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. The small dog dodged several attempts to catch her before finally being corralled near the 40-yard line, according to wtvcfox. While the Denver Broncos secured a 26-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers, the real highlight of the game belonged to the short-legged pup who turned a planned race into a chaotic dash.

The 2026 Carolina Cup Chaos

The event was officially dubbed the 2026 Carolina Cup and featured a dozen adorable competitors including Winnie, Sausage, Daisy, Colorado, and Ollie. Although HITC reports that Ollie won the race, Quinn stole the show by dashing around the field after the event.

Quinn appeared destined for the end zone before handlers managed to bring her under control. The hilarious video of the escape made the NFL Red Zone channel, spreading the moment far beyond the stadium. Beforehand, even the Panthers players got involved by offering their predictions for the race.

How Quinn Trained for the Dash

Quinn Gilgan is short-legged, even for a corgi, but she has been training for moments like this. Durden told WRAL that they take Quinn out to a field every day and make her run, and she would run straight into Gilgan’s arms.

Even Durden struggled to catch Quinn on the football field during practice. The dog’s real name is Quinn, though she was referred to as ‘Lennox’ throughout social media memes after Barstool Sports shared a graphic with that wrong name, per HITC. The Charlotte Corgi Club, which organized the event, confirmed her name in a statement. “Go Quinn Go! We had the best time at the Carolina Panthers game today and always love being a part of halftime!” the group said on their Facebook page, according to HITC.

A Community Effort on the Field

Getting a spot in the race is not guaranteed for every dog owner. Julie Sippy, who founded the Charlotte Corgi Club, told WRAL that corgi owners contribute $15 to a raffle with the goal of obtaining one of the 12 available positions for the halftime race. This year, 137 corgi parents submitted tickets for the chance to be on the field.

Proceeds from the event were divided equally between the club and that year’s charity organization. A Facebook group for corgi owners that shares race news and training tips includes Gilgan. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints next on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET in the Caesars Superdome.