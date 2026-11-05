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The Carolina Hurricanes and their division rivals faced a month filled with high stakes and surprising results as October came to a close. The defending champions started the season with a short summer and a massive target on their back, yet they managed to climb to the top of the standings. While the Canes built a strong record, other teams in the Metropolitan Division struggled with early losing streaks and offensive slumps that could cost them in the long run.

Per Cardiac Cane, the Hurricanes played 15 games and sat at 11-2-2, which put them in first place in the Eastern Conference and the NHL. Their success came despite losing their captain Jordan Staal to a calf injury and playing most of their games on the road during the State Fair. Other teams like the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets faced much harder times, with the Flyers losing nine straight games to start the year and the Blue Jackets struggling to score goals.

Hurricanes Overcome Early Hurdles

The Carolina Hurricanes did not let the pressure of being the defending Stanley Cup champions slow them down, even though they lost their first game to the Florida Panthers in overtime. According to Cardiac Cane, the Opening Night loss was a 1-0 defeat that happened in the final seconds of the extra session, and it was not a disaster for the team. The real test came the next day when they traveled to Philadelphia and beat the Flyers in overtime with a goal from Shayne Gostisbehere. This win sparked a seven-game winning streak that included victories over Montreal, Vancouver, Chicago, Washington, and Winnipeg.

Outscoring opponents 32-15 during that winning streak, the team converted 36 percent of power plays while surrendering only one power-play goal. Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov also kept putting up points, proving that the team had not lost a step since winning the Cup last year. The ability to win big games early set the tone for the rest of the season.

Even with injuries starting to pile up, the Hurricanes kept their focus on the road where they played nine of their first 13 games. The 2021-22 team previously set the mark that the franchise now broke by winning their first five road games, notes Cardiac Cane. The points percentage on the road was beaten only by the Edmonton Oilers, and the team earned 15 of 18 possible points during that stretch. This ability to win away from home showed that the team could handle the pressure of a busy schedule and a shortened summer.

Division Rivals Struggle to Find Rhythm

While the Hurricanes were climbing the standings, other teams in the Metropolitan Division faced significant challenges that put them in difficult spots early in the season. The Philadelphia Flyers started the year with a franchise-record nine consecutive losses, which included a 0-6-3 record that put them at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Only the Flyers average under two goals per game while holding ten points, according to Cardiac Cane. Their goaltending duo has also struggled, and the team has lost three straight games to finish the month.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have also found it hard to find their footing after trading Kirill Marchenko before the season began, which hurt their offense through the first month. Although Zach Werenski has ten assists and plays massive minutes to help the team, he has not found the back of the net yet. The team has played only 12 games, which is tied for the fewest in the league, but they are still aimless in their current position.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are also facing doubts after last year’s success, with Sidney Crosby having just ten points in 14 games. Most of the Eastern Conference field sits ahead of the Penguins, who struggle to win away from Pittsburgh, per Cardiac Cane. They did beat the Flyers 7-0 in Philadelphia, but that was one of their few bright spots in a month that has not gone well. The team is trying to prove that last year was not an anomaly, but they are struggling to keep up with the pace set by the top teams.

Key Statistics Define the Month

Numbers tell a clear story about how the Hurricanes are performing compared to the rest of the league, and six specific stats highlight their success. At 2.33 goals allowed per game, they tie for third, posting a 9-0-1 record in those low-scoring contests. The lone loss in that group was the 1-0 overtime loss to Florida on Opening Night, which proves that the defense usually keeps them in the game.

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has been a major part of this success with a franchise-record 9-0-0 start to the season. According to Cardiac Cane, he has posted a 1.66 goals-against average through his nine starts, which is fourth in the NHL. He has allowed two goals or fewer eight times, and the team has been .500 in the five games where they allowed three or more goals. This shows that even when the defense is a little porous, the team can still find a way to get points and stay competitive.

The offense has also been strong, with the Canes scoring 3.73 goals per game, which is fourth in the NHL. Logan Stankoven leads the team with nine goals, followed by Sebastian Aho with eight and Mark Jankowski with seven.

The Impact of Jordan Staal Injury

The injury to Jordan Staal has had a noticeable effect on the team, especially on their special teams units which have struggled since he went down. Partially tearing his calf while warming up for the second visit to Philadelphia ruled out the captain for at least a month, per Cardiac Cane. Before the injury, the Canes had converted 36 percent of power-play chances and were rolling on the unit. Since the second Philadelphia game, only five power-play goals have been scored, indicating a clear performance drop.

In five of the last six games, the penalty kill has allowed at least one power-play goal, a trend that correlates with Staal’s injury. According to Cardiac Cane, the penalty kill started 23-for-25 but has truly missed its anchor without Staal on the ice. Fans worry because the drop in power play and penalty kill numbers since the injury has been significant. The team needs to find a way to replace his leadership and penalty-killing ability while he is gone.

Staal touches just about every facet of the team, and his absence has left a gap that is hard to fill. Per Cardiac Cane, the team started 23-for-25 on the penalty kill before the injury, but the kill has struggled since he went out. The power play has also gone cold, and the team has not been able to score as many goals on the man advantage. This situation shows how important one player can be to a team’s success, and the Hurricanes will need to adjust their strategy to compensate for his loss.

Road Success Sets Up Playoff Push

The Hurricanes’ ability to win on the road has been a major factor in their success, and it sets them up well for a deep playoff run. They went 7-1-1 on the road, which earned them 15 of 18 possible points and set a new franchise record for the first five road wins. Only the Edmonton Oilers have a better points percentage, but the Canes still have a road contest on Saturday.

The Canes proved readiness for full-season challenges by winning tough road games away from home. According to Cardiac Cane, the team outperformed both the Panthers and the Wild by a considerable amount in terms of road games played and points earned. This success on the road will be crucial as the season progresses and the team faces more difficult opponents in different cities. The ability to win in hostile environments is a sign of a championship-caliber team.

Visits to Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, and Edmonton barns in Western Canadian, plus a trip to St. Louis, closed out the road trip. Per Cardiac Cane, the team did not let injuries slow them down during this journey, and they kept their focus on winning games. The winning streak that started on the road included victories over some of the best teams in the league, and it proved that the Canes could handle the pressure of a busy schedule. This road success is a key part of their identity and will help them in the long run.

Power Play and Penalty Kill Woes

The drop in performance on special teams has been a concern for the Hurricanes, and the numbers show a clear decline since Jordan Staal went out. A sharp drop from the prior 36 percent conversion rate occurred, as the team managed only five power-play goals since the second Philadelphia game, per Cardiac Cane. In five of their last six games, the team gave up at least one power-play goal while struggling on the penalty kill. This trend is not sustainable if the team wants to maintain their position at the top of the standings.

The team needs to find a way to fix these issues before they become a bigger problem in the playoffs.

Significant drops in power play and penalty kill numbers since the injury warrant fan worry, as these two figures represent that period.

Division Standings and Playoff Implications

The current standings in the Metropolitan Division show a clear gap between the top teams and the rest of the pack, with the Hurricanes leading the way. Aimless and struggling to score, the Blue Jackets trail the Flyers who sit at the Eastern Conference bottom with ten points, per Cardiac Cane. The Penguins are also facing doubts after last year’s success, and they sit right behind most of the field in the standings. This gap could be a major factor in how the season unfolds and who makes the playoffs.

The Hurricanes have a strong lead, but the race is far from over, and every game matters from this point forward. According to Cardiac Cane, the team is 11-2-2, which puts them at the top of the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference. Their success has been built on strong defense and a potent offense, but they need to fix their special teams issues to stay at the top. The other teams in the division will need to find a way to turn their seasons around if they want to make the playoffs.

The rest of the division is still in the hunt, but they will need to improve their play to catch up with the Hurricanes. Nine straight losses started the year for the Flyers, while the Blue Jackets possess the second-fewest goals per game in the conference, says Cardiac Cane. The Penguins are also struggling to find their rhythm, and they will need to start winning more games if they want to stay in the race. The division race is going to be fierce, and the Hurricanes have a head start that they will need to protect.